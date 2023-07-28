Games to Look for in August: A Month Full of Promising Titles

August Promises a Thrilling Lineup of Games for Gamers Everywhere

After a relatively stable month of July, gamers can gear up for an exciting August as a slew of promising titles are set to hit the shelves. From highly anticipated AAA projects to unique indie games, there’s something for everyone. Let’s take a closer look at some of the standout releases coming this month.

Kicking off the month is the highly anticipated “Baldur’s Gate III” by Larian Studios. Dungeons & Dragons fans have been eagerly awaiting this massive RPG, and they won’t have to wait much longer. The PC game, which was originally scheduled for September, will hit the shelves on August 3. Players can expect to embark on an epic journey where their choices will shape the world and its inhabitants.

For wrestling and RPG enthusiasts, Mega Cat Studios brings “WrestleQuest” on August 8. Blending classic RPG combat with wrestling action, this unique game offers an experience like no other. Dive into a world where pro wrestling meets RPG fantasy and prepare for an adrenaline-pumping adventure.

Deck 13’s “Atlas Fallen” is another exciting release this month, hitting the shelves on August 10. Set in a sandy fantasy world where gods once walked among men, players will take on the role of a hero fighting back against the ancient gods. With its immersive world and thrilling combat, “Atlas Fallen” is a must-play for fantasy fans.

If you’re looking for something out of the ordinary, “Vagabond Gods: The RPG The Musical” by Summerfall Studios might be just what you need. This narrative-heavy adventure game, releasing on August 10, follows Grace, a woman blessed with a powerful singing voice by the Last Muse. Players must use this unique power to prove Grace’s innocence in the death of the Muse. With an incredible voice cast and an intriguing story, “Vagabond Gods” promises to be an unforgettable experience.

Sports enthusiasts can rejoice with the release of “Madden NFL 24” on August 18. The latest installment of the beloved Madden franchise brings a host of improvements, including enhanced character technology and cross-platform play. With the opportunity to team up or compete against players on different platforms, Madden NFL 24 offers an immersive and competitive gaming experience.

Horror aficionados are in for a treat with “Texas Chainsaw Massacre” on August 18. Based on the iconic 1974 horror film, this asymmetric horror game allows players to either become one of the brutal Slaughter family or the victim trying to escape their clutches. With its intense gameplay and chilling atmosphere, “Texas Chainsaw Massacre” is sure to keep players on the edge of their seats.

For sci-fi thriller enthusiasts, “Salisbury” by Fort Solis is the perfect choice. Set on Mars, this narrative adventure game aims to captivate players with its unsettling claustrophobia. Unravel the mysteries of the red planet in a story spanning four unique chapters. With renowned voice actors lending their talent to the game, “Salisbury” guarantees an eerie and immersive experience.

Another highly anticipated title is “Immortal Avim” by Ascendant Studios, originally slated for July but delayed to August for further polish. This fantastic FPS game puts players in the shoes of an Immortal tasked with fighting against the tyrant Sandrakk to save the world of Aveum from destruction. With its stunning visuals and exhilarating gameplay, “Immortal Avim” is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated games of the month.

Fans of the critically acclaimed “Blasphemous” will be thrilled to know that “Blasphemous 2” is arriving on August 24. This sequel continues the Penitent One’s journey in a world full of mysteries and secrets. With improved combat, boss fights, and a customizable playstyle, “Blasphemous 2” is set to deliver an even more thrilling experience.

FromSoftware is also making its mark in August with the release of “Armored Core VI: Rubicon Fire” on August 25. This highly customizable mech game promises massive battles against overwhelming opposition, delivering the challenging experience the studio is known for.

For PC and Switch players, “Star Ocean” by Sabotage Studios is an exciting adventure to look forward to on August 29. Embark on a story-rich journey through a fantasy world, where exploration, turn-based combat, and various activities await.

Wrapping up the month’s lineup is “Under the Waves” by Quantic Dream, releasing on August 29. This narrative-heavy adventure game follows professional diver Stan as he copes with a life-altering loss while living in a futuristic submersible in the North Sea. Dive into the depths of grief and loss while exploring stunning underwater landscapes.

Last but not least, KO_OP brings “Goodbye Volcano High” on August 29, a cinematic story revolving around anthropomorphic creatures facing the challenges of graduating high school. With songs, emotionally gripping dialogue, and performances, this game beautifully captures the bittersweet essence of the end of an era.

With such an exciting lineup of games, August promises to be a thrilling month for gamers everywhere. Stay tuned for the next episode of Games To Look For at the end of August to see what September has in store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

