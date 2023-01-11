previously outgoingamazonIts Prime Video is fighting for the rights to the live-action remake of “Warhammer 40K”, and Henry Cavill, the actor who took off Superman’s red robe and bid farewell to Netflix’s “Witcher” series, is expected to join the show. So far, “Warhammer 40K” developer, The British game giant Games Workshop revealed that the Amazon album production team will not be concerned about this huge game.science fiction IP cause negative impact.

圖／Ilya Belyakov

According to WarGamer quoting Games Workshop In the investor’s semi-annual report released yesterday (10), when describing the company’s three major risks, it pointed out that “it is necessary to ensure that the media’s use of our IP will not damage the core business, namely the design, sales and manufacture of “Warhammer 40K” and “Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground board game.”

圖／Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

“Warhammer 40K” (Warhammer 40,000) is a desktop game launched by Games Workshop (Game Workshop) since 1987.chess gamethere are a large number of different races in the game, each with a unique story background and full of sci-fi and religious colors. So far, many ACG works such as novels, comics, and video games have been derived, such as the recent 4-player cooperative FPS “Warhammer 40,000: Kuroshio》。

圖／Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

When Amazon and Game Workshop negotiated the “Warhammer 40K” remake agreement, fans were worried about whether the adapted series could capture the grim story of the huge sci-fi worldview, especially the endless battle between the human empire and traitors, alien races, demons and other camps. war story.

The Game Workshop report explains that the company’s creative media director will “ensure that any representation of our IP complies with usage guidelines, is approved and maintains the correct narrative and direction.” The report adds that the executive will be supported by the company’s in-house legal team , and will take legal action if necessary.

圖／Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

Game Workshop also emphasized the uncertainty of cooperation with Amazon, “We agree in principle to let Amazon Studios explore and utilize our IP opportunities”, but the developers are still confident that they will bring the world of Warhammer to the screen. After all, so far Unprecedented and unprecedented.