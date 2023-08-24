Gamescom 2023, all there is to know in five trailers (and video games)

Listen to the audio version of the article

From Opening Night Live (ONL), the opening show of Gamescom in Cologne organized by Geoff Keighley and dedicated to the new arrivals from the videogame scene to the announcements of videogame developers and producers. Here is a selection of trailers and photos from the most important video game event in Europe. The order is random.

Starfield – Official Live Action Trailer

Starfield, the most awaited

Also because now we are really here. The space exploration simulator for PC and Xbox will be released on September 6th. Development started in 2015 but the idea to Todd Howard is 10 years old. Bethesda’s work promises to be one of the most engaging gaming experiences ever. The one above is the thrilling live-action cinematic trailer.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty — New Ways to Play

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Cyberpunk DLC arrives on September 26th. Many novelties in form and substance. New abilities, new vehicles and new implants. Some of these features will come free to all players, even on current gen consoles.

Mortal Kombat 1 – Official Rulers of Outworld Trailer

The craziest trailer of all Mortal Kombat

Mortal Kombat co-creator Ed Boon called it the “craziest trailer” of all Mortal Kombat. And after seeing it, it’s hard to blame him. Mortal Kombat 1 will be released for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X on September 19th. If you don’t like splatter, this is not a view for you.