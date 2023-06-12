Gamescom 2023: Sony will not be there…

Is it really the end of the big events dedicated to the video game industry? Well, the E3 case was definitely a symptom of something bigger. And another sting arrives today: Sony Interactive Entertainment will not be at Gamescom 2023. This was reported by the German portal GamesMarkt, which explains how the company has decided to “turn its gaze to digital events”, thus giving up those that are perceived as the old fairs in attendance.

The world goes fast, but that of video games a little faster.

Gamescom 2023: no Sony, but Nintendo will be there

So no Spider-Man 2 and PlayStation 5 at Gamescom, but that doesn’t mean that the event will lack depth. On the contrary, many other giants of the sector have confirmed their presence, in particular Nintendo. The big N will return after being absent since 2019, more for pandemic issues than for corporate choices.

Among others also confirmed Bandai Namco, Astragon, Giants Software and Team17. The parterre is bright, only PlayStation is missing.

In the meantime, a four-day event characterized by important digital events for video game lovers ended today. Thursday 8 June was the Summer Game Fest 2023, while Saturday 10 was the turn of the Future Games Show. Sunday was then the highly anticipated Xbox Games Showcase, followed today by Ubisoft Forward 2023, which ended just a few minutes ago.

Well yes, it could really be the end of the great in-person fairs dedicated to video games. However, we have a minimum of hope in Gamescom 2023.