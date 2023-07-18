GameSir G7 SE Wired Controller Review: A Solid Choice for Xbox and PC Gamers

GameSir Introduces the G7 SE Wired Controller: A Solid Choice for Gamers on a Budget

GameSir, a renowned gaming accessories brand, has recently released the G7 SE Wired controller, offering gamers a solid and affordable option for their gaming needs. Priced at £49.99, this controller provides features that are on par with, if not better than, the basic Xbox Series and PS5 controllers.

One standout feature of the G7 SE Wired controller is its Hall effect stick, which sets it apart from other Xbox controllers on the market. This innovative technology ensures that the sticks are drift-resistant and will not wear out over time, providing gamers with consistent and precise control. In terms of performance, the sticks are highly responsive and offer a great gaming experience.

In addition to its impressive performance, the G7 SE Wired controller also boasts a sleek and modern design. The white exterior of the controller, coupled with colorful letters on the face buttons, evokes a sense of nostalgia for the iconic white Xbox 360 controller while also offering a more contemporary aesthetic. The controller even comes with a removable faceplate, allowing gamers to customize the design or swap it out for a different one.

Comfort is also a key aspect of the G7 SE Wired controller. Its grip and trigger have rough edges, ensuring a firm hold even during intense gaming sessions. The controller’s braided cord provides a secure connection, eliminating any concerns about lag or disconnections.

While the G7 SE Wired controller offers numerous advantages, there are a few areas for improvement. Some users have reported that the directional pad does not match the quality of the triggers, sticks, and face buttons, which can be a hindrance depending on the game being played. Additionally, the weight of the controller has been a point of contention for some users, with concerns about its stability during gameplay.

Overall, the GameSir G7 SE Wired controller is a solid choice for gamers looking for an affordable and reliable option. With its sleek design, impressive performance, and competitive price point, this controller caters to those on a budget without compromising on quality. Whether it’s for an extra Xbox controller or for PC gaming, the G7 SE Wired controller delivers a satisfying gaming experience.

