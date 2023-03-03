Even the most powerful gaming PC is useless if you don’t have the right equipment. TECHBOOK explains which devices you need and what to look out for.

Sure, you usually need a keyboard, a mouse, a headset and maybe a controller to gamble. But if you invest a lot of money in a gaming PC with powerful hardware, you shouldn’t skimp on the accessories. There are a few things to consider for the best gaming experience.

The most important accessories for the gaming PC

TECHBOOK summarizes the most important accessories that are necessary for a well-balanced gaming set-up. You can also read here what to pay special attention to with the individual devices.

The video gives you a brief summary of the most important information:

Keyboard – linear or tactile?

Many gamers prefer keyboards with so-called mechanical switches. These can have different resistances and trigger points, as well as noticeable and audible clicks. As a rule, linear switches are recommended for fast action games because they have little resistance and no tactile feedback. There is a whole range of linear switches that differ in resistance and key travel. The most popular are by far the red switches, above all the MX Red from the manufacturer Cherry, which has a resistance of around 46 grams of pressure and 4 millimeters of travel. This makes them smooth-running and fast, making them ideal for games such as shooters.

Professional gamers use keyboards with mechanical switches for precise input Foto: Getty Images

Tactile switches are suitable for other types of games and typing, especially Cherry MX Brown. At 55 grams, they have slightly more resistance and a noticeable release point.

Gaming mouse needs good sensor

With a gaming mouse, a good sensor is more important than a high sampling rate (CPI). Despite the high CPI, cheap sensors cannot keep up with fast hand movements, which is why investing in a higher-quality gaming mouse is worthwhile. Manufacturers such as Razer, Pixart, Logitech and Steelseries have good products on offer here. Well-known sensors include the PMW and PAW series, Hero and TrueMove.

Some gaming mice offer the option for ergonomic customization Foto: Getty Images

It is good to know that with modern gaming mice with high-quality sensors from well-known manufacturers, there is practically no difference between wired and wireless models. Today’s wireless technologies reduce latency to a minimum, making dropouts a thing of the past. However, it should be noted that a wireless mouse, especially one with a light, may need to be charged frequently.

Controller as an alternative to mouse and keyboard

Controllers are also useful for many games to create a console feeling. Console ports in particular simply play best with the respective controller. Most factory models are compatible with Windows PCs, including Xbox and PlayStation controllers. They can be connected either by cable or Bluetooth. Platforms like Steam support a wide range of input options and can even make games designed for controllers compatible.

A high Hertz number is mandatory for the monitor

In addition to the resolution, the most important thing for the monitor is the refresh rate. In general, a resolution of 1440p is recommended for the popular size of around 27 inches. This makes the panel sharper than Full HD (1080p). Nevertheless, the PC has to calculate fewer high-resolution images than for a 4K monitor. In addition, the refresh rate is particularly important. This indicates how quickly a monitor can refresh the image. The rate is given in hertz and a guideline should be at least 144 hertz – that is 144 repetitions per second. For such monitors it is important that the graphics card can also output a corresponding number of frames per second (FPS) so that the monitor also has material to refresh.

Headset for gaming with friends

When choosing a headset, it is important to pay attention to a good microphone if you want to play multiplayer with friends. Many headsets support two independent channels for in-game sound and voice chat. The integrated headset microphone is usually sufficient for voice chats. If you like to stream, however, you should invest in a dedicated microphone.

Additional accessories for PC gaming

Additional accessories are advisable if you want to stream your gaming sessions. These include things like the Stream Deck for controlling scenes, media and audio sources, or ring lights and high-resolution webcams for live streaming.

Last but not least, gaming in virtual reality (VR) requires an appropriate headset. Many models can now be connected wirelessly to the PC and no longer need fixed sensors. There should only be space to move freely.