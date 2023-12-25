Gaming and disability, Lenovo promotes research and tools to make a difference

Being an activity that takes place at home and that allows you to connect with millions of people, playing video games can be a fundamental moment for those with any disability. Only in recent years, however, has the world of video games seriously begun to address the needs of those who have special needs but would still like to have fun.

Video games can be a fabulous tool for socialization, learning, self-expression and also mental and physical exercise. All fundamental characteristics at any age when you have to deal day after day with more or less serious disabilities.

Research Technology bridging generations: 79% of under 25s share at least one hobby with Emanuele Capone’s parents 22 November 2023

To take stock of the situation Lenovo held a meeting, moderated by Viola Nicolucci, psychologist, psychotherapist and gaming expertto tell some of the data collected by the ASPHI Onlus Foundation and the FightTheStroke Foundation, with the support of the Lenovo Foundation and the Mazzola Foundation, which involved people with different disabilities, families, associations and rehabilitation operators, in the discovery of assistive tools that allow for children, teenagers and adults to play and participate.

The initiative took place in 5 stages across the national territory and involved over 50 people with disabilities, the majority of them children between 6 and 13 years of age with encouraging results for learning, well-being and participation.

“In our research and experimentation work on the accessibility of video games supported by Lenovo, we understood how video games represent not only a right for people with disabilities but also a resource for learning, participation and self-realization,” he explained Nicola Gencarelli, head of technological research at the ASPHI Foundation. Again: “For some people with complex disabilities, for example, video games represent a playground, a world shared with others where you start as equals and where you can be the protagonists of a story, make choices and collaborate. Video games can also be an opportunity to learn about and become familiar with digital technologies and aids which will also be fundamental for communication, study, control of the home and life in general. There are no video games that are better than others, even if some have greater accessibility options within them. Our commitment is to find the adaptations and the technological ecosystem that allows the game desired by the person with disabilities who wants to play to be played. In our experience we have identified characteristics to consider in relation to the difficulties: amount of controls needed to play, which can be limiting for some motor disabilities; the complexity of the game on a cognitive level; the pace of the game, turn-based or real-time; in the specific case of blind people, have a significant audio track (so-called audiogames, ed.)”.

To understand how video games can change the quality of life of people with disabilities suffice it to say that in Italy more than 79% of disabled people declare that they do not carry out significant social participation activities and say they are little or not at all satisfied with the quality of their free time. Added to this is a substantial digital accessibility gap: only 59% of people with disabilities with mild or moderate limitations have access to the Internet and the percentage decreases to 36% for people with severe limitations.

Reportage Trip to the Pokémon World Championships: there is also an Italian in the top four by Lorenzo Fantoni 17 August 2023

That’s why in recent years both Microsoft and PlayStation (and let’s say the whole world of technology) have developed programmable controllers designed to accommodate any motor difficulties and some video games, unfortunately not all, but fortunately more and more, offer the implementation of various accessibility solutions such as audio description, greater contrast of the characters, facilitation of some sections and so on. Street. Lenovo itself has established a Product Diversity Office with the aim of creating products that work across the broadest spectrum of public.

On this, Manuela Lavezzari, education marketing director of Lenovo, reminded that “we are committed to providing smarter technology for all, and that means prioritizing inclusiveness and considering the diversity of our customers and communities. I am an active member of our DE&I Commette, therefore particularly involved in this mission. We are among the first companies in the sector to have set up a Product Diversity Office through which 75% of our products will pass through in the next two years. We have a group of inclusive design experts who help identify areas of potential concern and ensure product testing takes these features into account.” Again: “We have been collaborating with Asphi since 2021, sharing not only technology but also skills. We have a common goal of using technology to make society an increasingly inclusive place that values ​​differences. In terms of future developments, Lenovo announced at Tech World 2023 that we will invest an additional $1 billion in AI solutions over the next 3 years. Among these, there will certainly be solutions that will make technology truly accessible to everyone.”

Last Saturday, November 25th, at the headquarters of the Lenovo space of Milan, the Asphi Onlus Foundation and the FightTheStroke Foundation welcomed people with disabilities, the world of school and research to help them discover projects and technological solutions that allow everyone to play video games on PC.

Share this: Facebook

X

