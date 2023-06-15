Gaming artifact ULMB2 upgrade measured ASUS ROG Swift PG27AQN

Competitive gamers pursue an endless refresh rate. ASUS even exhibited a 500Hz model. Earlier, the 27-inch ROG Swift PG27AQN has been confirmed by NVIDIA to upgrade to the latest ULMB 2 technology, which is comparable to the dynamic definition of a 1000Hz refresh rate. The actual test of “Diablo IV” 360FPS+ effect.

Competitive games such as “Special War Heroes”, “Fortress Heroes”, “Apex Heroes” and “Absolute Force: Global Offensive”, etc., can have a performance of 300fps under the sufficient performance of GPU and CPU, so that the input response delay is shorter , A display with a high update rate also plays a role in reducing the afterimage phenomenon of the panel. NVIDIA also introduced the Ultra Low Motion Blur technology many years ago. The principle is to add backlight strobe, which allows the player’s naked eyes to reduce the update rate and turn off the panel backlight for a short period of time between frame and frame changes, reducing the afterimage feeling.

Recently, NVIDIA released a new generation of Ultra Low Motion Blur 2 (ULMB 2), which can maintain higher brightness and full-speed image refresh rate, and is more suitable for use in competitive gaming environments. NVIDIA claims that ULMB 2 technology can achieve the same level of dynamic clarity with a refresh rate of 1000Hz , display a picture with a brightness higher than 250nits and less ghosting, and list the first batch of gaming monitors that support ULMB 2 including: ASUS ROG Swift PG27AQN and Acer Predator XB273U F.

PG27AQN upgrade supports ULMB 2

The specification of PG27AQN itself is very strong, it belongs to QHD (2560 x 1440) Ultrafast IPS panel technology, supports up to 360Hz video and NVIDIA G-SYNC, also supports Reflex Analyzer, GamePlus OSD function, etc., and has DisplayHDR 600 level certification, used for gaming HDR gaming and watching video content is also great. If players who are used to 25″ FHD upgrade, they can also use its Esports Dual-Mode function to change the screen to a diagonal 25″ display range to maintain the usual feel. The I/O interface is equipped with DisplayPort 1.4 DSC, 3 HDMI 2.0, headphones, USB 3.2 Gen1 hub, and also has AURA-Sync lighting effects.

PG27AQN supports different scene optimization modes for general desktop applications. There are sRGB and wide color gamut options, as well as advanced color temperature, six-axis color calibration, etc., even for content creation applications. In the game mode, there are functions such as dark compensation and traditional OverDrive.

Users need to download the monitor’s ULMB 2 support firmware upgrade program from the ASUS website, follow the instructions to perform the update, and then enable ULMB 2 on the OSD. Using UFO TEST to inspect the effect, it can be seen that ULMB 2 has significantly improved the clarity of UFO aliens moving in synchronization, and even the outline of the eyes is more recognizable.

ULMB 2 has a noticeable effect even at 120Hz update rate, but UFO aliens will have a slightly obvious “Strobe crosstalk” phenomenon, with a darker after-image.

In addition, due to the backlight strobe of ULMB 2, the overall brightness will still be slightly reduced when displaying SDR content, which is an improvement over the old technology, but the impact is still very obvious in the HDR environment. It is recommended to disable the ULMB 2 function for movies or surfing the Internet. Note that ULMB 2 can be enabled on DP and HDMI 2.0 input signals, but HDMI only supports a maximum refresh rate of 144Hz.

ASUS ROG Swift PG27AQN Specifications

Panel Technology: Fast IPS

Panel Size: Diagonal 27″, 16:9

Original Resolution: 2560×1440

Update rate: 360Hz

Response time: 1ms (GTG)

Certification: VESA DisplayHDR 600, G-SYNC

Color range: DCI-P3 98%, sRGB 135%

Ports: DisplayPort 1.4 DSC x 1, HDMI (v2.0) x 3, Earphone jack , USB Hub 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

Dimensions: 614 x 508 x 255 mm (with base)

Weight: 8.4KG (with base)

Enquiry: ASUS HK (3582 4770)

Price: HK$11,999

