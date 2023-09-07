Gaming Giant Razer Launches Razer Edge, the Ultimate Android Gaming Handheld Device

Gaming enthusiasts have a reason to rejoice as gaming giant Razer has officially entered the handheld market with the launch of RAZER EDGE. This highly anticipated device is positioned as the ultimate Android gaming handheld and promises to deliver an immersive gaming experience like no other.

One of the standout features of RAZER EDGE is its powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 processor. This cutting-edge processor ensures smooth and lag-free gameplay, allowing gamers to enjoy their favorite Android games without any interruptions. Additionally, the device boasts a stunning 144Hz AMOLED screen, enhancing visuals and providing a truly immersive gaming experience.

RAZER EDGE runs on the Android operating system and serves as more of a gaming tablet than a traditional PC handheld. It is compatible with a wide range of Android games and applications, giving users access to a massive library of gaming options. Moreover, the device also supports streaming games, including popular titles like Xbox games, NVIDIA GeForce Now, Steam Link, Epic Launcher, and Parsec.

The RAZER EDGE comes in two versions: WIFI and 5G. Currently, only the WIFI version is available in Taiwan, priced at 15,990 yuan. The WIFI version comes with 6GB of memory, while the 5G version offers 8GB of memory, catering to gamers who require a higher processing capability.

In terms of design, RAZER EDGE features a sleek 6.8-inch FHD+ (2400×1080) AMOLED 144Hz screen. With a weight of just 264g, the device is lightweight and easy to handle. The weight increases to 401g after adding the console-level Kishi V2 Pro controller, which ensures precise control during gameplay. Additionally, RAZER EDGE is equipped with a 5000mAh battery, ensuring long hours of uninterrupted gaming. Other notable features include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Gaming enthusiasts worldwide are eagerly anticipating the release of RAZER EDGE, as it promises to revolutionize the handheld gaming market. With its powerful specifications, immersive display, and extensive gaming library, RAZER EDGE is set to become a favorite among gamers of all ages.

