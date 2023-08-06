Home » Gaming handheld Odin 2: AYN relies on Snapdragon processor
Technology

Gaming handheld Odin 2: AYN relies on Snapdragon processor

by admin
Gaming handheld Odin 2: AYN relies on Snapdragon processor

Gaming manufacturer AYN recently introduced its latest handheld, the Odin 2. The device surprisingly comes with a Qualcomm processor and accordingly runs on Android. Spotlight on the Odin 2 handheld After the model’s predecessor (Odin) enjoyed great popularity, the AYN company has now unveiled its latest creation, the Odin 2 handheld […]

The post Odin 2 gaming handheld: AYN relies on Snapdragon processor first appeared on Technology innovations.

See also  Mainland researchers detected a gamma-ray burst "Science" published online-Cross-Strait-China Times News

You may also like

Whoever turns the mobile phone discovers new functions

the meaning of the song by Sfera Ebbas…

this entire nation will disappear within a very...

Drupal: IT security warning about a new vulnerability

Exploring the Sun: The Solar Orbiter Mission’s Technological...

Greentech: climate scientist Mojib Latif finds the term...

Only this combustion engine is still ahead of...

Scientists Receive Grant to Study Potential Life on...

Reviews NiPoGi AM06PRO mini-PC with Ryzen 5 •...

films, series and programs to see on August...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy