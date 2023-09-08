Gaming knows no crisis: 336 billion market

Among the digital sectors that seem not to have suffered any repercussions after the return to “normality” following the pandemic, there is the video games sector. The industry, which exploded in 2020, the first year of the lockdown, is constantly growing. According to the latest findings by Klecha & Co., an independent pan-European investment bank specializing in tech, the gaming segment is worth 336 billion dollars, with growth estimates of +9.2% in value, i.e. 522 billion dollars by 2027 Taking pre and post Covid into consideration, video games on PCs, consoles and mobile devices have been able to go from a value of 219 billion dollars in 2019 to a current one of 385 billion, in a scenario that will see an growth of +11.5% CAGR according to analysts in less than a decade.

As explained by Klecha & Co., the number of players is also growing, which will go from 3.2 billion today to around 3.6 billion by 2025, mainly active on mobile. It is no coincidence that 50% of the global video game market will involve mobile platforms, mainly smartphones, with a strong concentration in Asia.

Lead North America

In terms of spending, North America leads the way, with 26% of total purchases, despite Americans representing only 7% of the number of gamers worldwide. Part of this interest in gaming is also due to the investments made by startups.

In 2022 alone, they raised over $13 billion from Venture Capital funds for their projects, reaching the peak for the expansion of their various initiatives. Suffice it to say that five years ago, the amount of this expenditure was around 4.5 billion dollars. Investments in new technologies have led to advances that have found applications in many other sectors, many of them strategic.

“Serious gaming” is growing

For example, “serious gaming” is growing strongly in professional training, the value of which is estimated to go from 8-10 billion dollars to 33 billion dollars in a decade. End-use sectors for serious games include education and areas where “real” simulations involve risk and complexity, such as healthcare, aerospace and defense. The British Armed Forces use a virtual reality training platform built on the engine of the popular game Fortnite.

