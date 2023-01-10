Alongside the enthusiasts who approach gaming for pure fun, the figure of the professional gamer has made its way in recent years, confirming the increasingly transversal interest in a sector today able to offer important job opportunities and significant career opportunities, not only in the world of competitions, but also among developers and content creators, with 1,600 professionals employed today in various capacities in the production of video games in Italy. Whether they are game designers, art directors or programmers, there are more and more working areas for these new professional figures, all enabled by technology.





A leading company in this sector today is Acer, with the Predator brand dedicated to gaming, launched in 2018. In just a few years, Predator has been well recognized among the gaming community, both professional and non-professional, thanks to the large portfolio of products capable to satisfy user requests with increasingly innovative technologies that respond to power, performance, design and portability needs.





These devices are designed and manufactured to guarantee extraordinary performance even with the most demanding video games at both an amateur and professional level. Thanks to the highest level of computing power, immersive graphics, advanced connectivity and above all a particularly efficient dual-fan cooling system, Predator devices offer fast and fluid gameplay for hours, all with a touch of theatricality guaranteed by the multicolored design of the shells.





To make the products known to the players and spread the gaming culture with positive messages, the company constantly participates in dedicated events, organizes its own tournaments, with brands in the retail sector or with eSport teams of primary importance. An example of this is the presence of Predator stations at Lucca Comics & Games, the largest Italian fair dedicated to the world of comics and games, where gamers tried out the ideal Predator equipment for an exciting and engaging gaming experience.





Always with the aim of sharing the passion for eSports with users, establishing a solid and lasting relationship with them, creating aggregation with streamers and influencers in the gaming field, the company has also organized international tournaments: the Predator Race Cupa competition in support of the community of aspiring sim racers and the Predator League 2022which saw the participation of numerous enthusiasts who were able to attend the watch party or connect to streaming.





In addition to the purely gaming sector, the company also pays attention to the application of game dynamics in the educational field to promote learning and the social-emotional development of students, as evidenced by the presence of Acer at the event RomeVideoGameLab 2022 in which the role of Digital Education was analyzed and the importance it holds for students in the development of the soft skills necessary for a correct entry into the world of work.