Garage charging network startup launches new offer with association

The Viennese startup Payuca, which helps garage operators to equip their facilities with charging connections, is currently riding the wave of success. In February, the young company landed Series A financing (we reported). The company is now expanding an existing cooperation with the energy giant Verbund. Together they are now developing charging solutions for long-term parkers in rental relationships. Verbund calls this new offer “Immo-Charging” and wants to use it to drive the turn towards sustainable mobility.

Payuca: Viennese startup gets Series A for Germany expansion

Payuca makes parking and e-charging easy

According to Verbund, charging at home is of particular importance, as most charging processes take place at home if the appropriate infrastructure is available. Together with Payuca, the energy company now wants to offer tenants convenient charging. Housing associations should also benefit from this. Payuca aims to make off-street parking and e-charging as easy as possible.

With Immo-Charging, real estate owners and property managers should have the opportunity to prepare their parking spaces in underground garages or in open spaces for the ramp-up of e-mobility and to manage electrified long-term parking spaces easily and digitally. For the housing associations, this should result in no additional effort for the planning, construction or operation of the charging stations and only marginal one-off costs.

Payuca: The garage charging network startup and its latest funding

Verbund wants to make electric mobility more attractive

“With the expansion of the Payuca partnership, we are taking our charging infrastructure offering to a new level. It is important to us to offer future-proof and practicable solutions so that electric mobility becomes attractive for all users,” says Martin Wagner, Managing Director of Verbund Energy4Business. As one of the first joint projects, the two partners have already electrified 18 parking spaces in the underground car park of a rented apartment building in Vienna’s 3rd district.

Tenants can already book a Wallbox subscription with Payuca and charge it at home. Among the real estate customers is Art-Invest Real Estate, whose real estate park includes the Millennium Tower. Furnishing other objects is already in progress. The technical implementation partner is the Verbund subsidiary Smatrics, which provides the charging point control and charging card management via its self-developed software solution charVIS and is responsible for the smooth and flawless operation of the wall boxes.