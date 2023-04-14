PR/Business Insider

There is all sorts of things to do in the garden: planting flowers, preparing the vegetable patch, weeding or watering the lawn – it’s easy to lose track of things. Sufficient garden care is essential to ensure that your plants are healthy and that everything grows and thrives. This is easier to do with garden and plant apps. For example, you can use the Gardena Smart App to control your robotic lawnmower* remotely.

This year’s gardening season is just getting started and it’s high time to start thinking about it garden maintenance close. Because your green oasis doesn’t take care of itself and, in the worst case, could degenerate into a wild jungle if you don’t pay enough attention to it. So that your beds are in good shape and the plants and lawn stay nice and lush, you have to dig, trim and water regularly. In this case help Gardening and Planting Appsso as not to lose track.

Garden care made easy: With the Gardena Smart System

Gardena is one of the best-known manufacturers of high-quality garden tools and irrigation systems. So if you are the proud owner of Gardena products, the Gardena Smart System can make your daily gardening work a lot easier. With the associated Gardena Smart App, which is available for both Android and iOS, you can control the devices from anywhere. For example, the robotic lawnmower* can be activated or a schedule can be set for the irrigation system.

Further advantages of the Gardena app at a glance:

Remote control of the Gardena Smart System devices

Control over the entire irrigation system

Various zones and the live location of the robotic lawnmower can be viewed

Voice control possible (Alexa, Google Assistant, Siri)

Access to plant database

Useful tips on the right location and the necessary care for the plants

The smart home provider Tink is currently running an interesting campaign: When you buy a Gardena robotic lawnmower, you can secure a free garage.* This alone normally costs around 200.00 euros.

Manage beds with the Grow Garden app

You can get a good overview of your plants with the Grow Garden app. Vegetables, flowers, trees and shrubs can be documented, categorized and filtered. You can also use the app to create beds and organize the plants in them. In order not to forget anything, tasks and time periods can also be defined and displayed in the calendar. When you open the app, you will then see the current pending tasks.

Even more advantages of the Grow Garden app at a glance:

Overview of flowers, vegetables, trees and shrubs

creation of beds

Tasks and time periods for sowing, flowering and harvesting, for example

Overview and information about plants

Monthly tips and ideas for the gardening season

Garden planner for the vegetable patch

The garden planner is also an app for managing flower beds, although it is designed exclusively for growing vegetables and fruit. In a table you can see which varieties go well together. Because with vegetable plants there are representatives who do not get along well as soon as they are planted next to each other. To ensure that you get a good harvest, the app will help you with sowing seeds and finding the right location.

More details about the garden planner:

Creation of virtual beds

“Good” and “bad” neighbors of plants

Information on sowing, optimal location, growth width and height and more

Calendar with overview of sowing and harvest times

You can upload your own photos

Plant doctor in case of pest infestation

If your plants are not thriving and, in the worst case, are sick or infested with pests, the “Plant Doctor” app can help. Since the plant protection manufacturer Neudorff is behind this, their products are also suggested. Nevertheless, the app contains other helpful information on the prevention and control of plant pests. In the malicious image gallery you can select the respective pest directly to get tips. Alternatively, there is also an automatic detection where you can upload your own pictures – however, the provider himself describes the function as “experimental”, so that a result is not always guaranteed.

Diagnosis of plant pests

Malicious image gallery with large images for comparison

Description, tips and information on environmentally friendly prevention and control

Appropriate product recommendations

Contact to experts possible

Beneficial insects in the garden: identifying and promoting helpful insects

In addition to an app for detecting pests, there is also one for useful garden helpers. Because there are not only animals that cause damage in the garden, but also numerous beneficial insects that sometimes even specialize in destroying plant pests. But this is only possible if they are not killed themselves first by using insect repellent. So before you come with the chemical club to protect your plants, you should think twice. The “Beneficial Gardening” app from the Federal Agency for Agriculture and Food helps to distinguish the good from the bad. It also shows you how you can promote and protect helpful insects.

Here are some other advantages of the app:

Information on which beneficial organism works against which pest

Appearance, way of life and peculiarities of insects

Tips for protecting and promoting beneficial insects

Search function for known insects

