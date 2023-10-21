Gargoyles Live-Action Reboot Coming to Disney+: A Big Week for Fans!

Gargoyles Fanatics Rejoice: Classic 16-Bit Game and Live-Action Reboot Coming Soon

It’s a big week for Gargoyles fans, because not only is a remake of the classic 16-bit side-scrolling platformer from the ’90s coming, but a new report has been released revealing that the show is getting a live-action reboot for Disney+.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, it’s been mentioned that Gargoyles is being rebooted by James Wan through the production company he co-founded, Atomic Monster. Notably, Gary Dauberman will write, executive produce, and series, while Wan and Atomic Monster co-creator Michael Clear will only serve as executive producers.

This Gargoyles reboot is currently classified as being in early development, but considering the show originally ended its third and final season in 1997, it does seem to mean the reboot will follow its 30th anniversary next year Sometime comes.

Fans of the popular 16-bit video game are excited to hear of the remake coming their way. The original game, released in the ’90s, was a hit among gamers and introduced players to the fascinating world of gargoyles. The rebooted game is expected to bring back all the beloved characters and features, while also adding new elements to attract a new generation of gamers.

In addition to the game remake, the live-action reboot of the Gargoyles TV series comes as icing on the cake for fans. The show, which originally aired from 1994 to 1996, captured the hearts of many with its unique blend of action, drama, and fantasy. The announcement of a live-action version has generated a lot of excitement, as fans are eager to see their favorite gargoyles come to life on the small screen.

While specific details about the live-action reboot are still under wraps, fans are hopeful that the creative team behind it will manage to capture the essence of the original series. With Gary Dauberman at the helm as the writer and executive producer, fans can expect a compelling storyline and well-developed characters.

James Wan’s involvement in the project has also sparked enthusiasm among fans. Known for his work on successful franchises such as Saw, Insidious, and The Conjuring, Wan has proven his talent for creating captivating and suspenseful narratives. Fans are eager to see how Wan will bring his signature style to Gargoyles, making it a must-watch for both old and new fans alike.

As the Gargoyles reboot enters early development, fans can look forward to the 30th anniversary of the original series next year. It’s an exciting time for Gargoyles enthusiasts, who have long awaited a revival of their beloved franchise. Whether it’s through the upcoming video game remake or the live-action TV series, there’s no doubt that Gargoyles will once again capture the imaginations of fans young and old.

Share this: Facebook

X

