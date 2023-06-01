Garmin Epix 2 Pro: new sports watch in a class!

It’s official recently: the popular smartwatch manufacturer Garmin sells his Epix in the second generation from now on also in the Pro-Version. Next to one AMOLED-Display and one flashlight is mainly the new one heart rate sensor a special highlight.





along with the Fenix 7 Pro Garmin released its latest sports watch yesterday, the Epix 2 Pro, officially presented and launched. The two models are quite similar in look – the manufacturer has a short comment on this introductory video both models released:

equipment and functions

Unlike the Fenix, the Epix Pro has a AMOLED-Touchdisplay. It is scratch resistant and is either 1,2, 1,3 or 1.4 inch large. The watch itself is available in 3 different sizes: with 42, 47 or 51 Millimeter Diameter. The model is available either in the standard version or with something even more stable sapphire glass to buy. In addition to the watch, the scope of delivery also includes a Quickfit-Uhrenarmband made of silicone.

In addition to the attractive design, the smartwatch offers some exciting features. Among other things, Garmin promises one battery life from up to 16 dayswhen used in smartwatch mode, in power saving mode she even runs up to 21 Take. Im GPS-Modus however, it should up to 30 hours hold. In addition, the sports watch has a storage capacity of 32 GB.

The list of the different functions of the watch is almost endless. In addition to conventional clock functions such as alarm clock, stopwatch and timer, the Epix 2 Pro offers countless possibilities, including stress level measurement, sleep analysis and respiratory rate measurement. A special highlight is the heart rate measurement on the wrist.

In addition, it has a variety of sensors such as GPS, compass, gyroscope and thermometer as well as for smartwatches smart features, for example smart notifications or the phone search function. For safety, there is live tracking, accident notification and emergency assistance.

Join in activity functions (Pedometer, calorie consumption, odometer…), Fitness training (cardio training, strength training, yoga …), Planning and analysis functions (recovery time, morning report, training load…), Run, bike, swim and golf functions as well as outdoor leisure functions (Track recording, elevation profile, solar and lunar calendar, …).

It is also practical integrated LED flashlight for activities in the dark. If you are already sure that you want to get the new all-rounder, you can watch the video here initial setup view:

Prices and Availability

The sports watch can already be ordered in the Garmin online shop. If you don’t like it that sporty, you should definitely our comparison of the best hybrid smartwatches take a look, there is something for everyone.

Garmin Epix 2 Pro – Standard

42 Millimeter: 949,99 Euro

47 Millimeter: 949,99 Euro

51 Millimeter: 1049,99 Euro

Garmin Epix 2 Pro – Sapphire

42 Millimeter: 1049,99 Euro

47 Millimeter: 1049,99 Euro

51 Millimeter: 1149,99 Euro

Die normale Version the Epix in the second generation can already at Amazon to be bought:

Those: garmin.com