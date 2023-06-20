Garmin FĒNIX 7 PRO & EPIX PRO, create a pop-up photography exhibition of polar brave imprint

The built-in LED flashlight of the watch is really super practical!

In recent years, the population of Taiwan engaged in outdoor activities and extreme sports has grown year by year. According to the latest user data survey of Garmin, the global leading GPS and smart wearable brand, the number of users of outdoor sports watches in Taiwan will increase by 56% from 2021 to 2022, among which women Users have grown significantly by 76%, and the total revenue of Garmin’s global outdoor product line in 2022 will hit a record high.

In order to support users to fully explore the natural environment, Garmin launched the “fēnix 7 Pro all-round outdoor advanced GPS smart watch” and “epix Pro all-round outdoor advanced GPS smart watch” dual flagship models, with built-in exclusive LED flashlight lighting, It also has the strongest battery life in the industry. The fēnix 7X Pro smart watch model with a sapphire solar mirror can reach 37 days of power; the epix Pro with a sleek watch body design is equipped with an AMOLED high-quality touch screen, and it introduces two colors and three watch diameters. There are six models in total, including the cream gold and white steel bezel with chanson gray strap, which is popular among women. The lowest price of Garmin fēnix 7 Pro all-round outdoor advanced GPS smart watch starts at $29,990, and the lowest price of epix Pro all-round outdoor advanced GPS smart watch starts at $32,990. It will be officially sold in Taiwan on June 20.

The Garmin Outdoor ecosystem has long provided industry-leading products for outdoor players and has become the first choice for top extreme athletes. This year, it also launched multiple choices of dual flagship models to support all players who pursue the ultimate spirit. With the launch of the new product, Garmin specially invited the polar ultramarathon player – Chen Yanbo to share the most difficult 250km ultramarathon race in the Sahara desert on the surface, and cooperated with the well-known Taiwanese photographer – Huang Juntuan. From 6/21 to 6/25, it was created in the Zhongshan business district of Taipei Polar brave “imprint” flash photo exhibition, showing the shocking and moving stories of many extreme athletes such as Chen Yanbo, Lu Zhonghan and Zhang Yuanzhi, who turned their enthusiasm for adventure and challenge into imprints. Traces of excellence, Garmin fēnix 7 Pro & epix Pro dual flagship top models satisfy extreme athletes’ desire for excellence. In order to achieve the ultimate, they are all true!

Garmin has deeply cultivated and led the outdoor sports market, and launched the “fēnix 7 Pro all-round outdoor advanced GPS smart watch” and “epix Pro all-round outdoor advanced GPS smart watch”. DNA, built according to the US military standard MIL-STD-810, and has a waterproof rating of 10ATM. The fēnix 7 Pro series is equipped with the exclusive Power Sapphire sapphire solar mirror and the Power Manager power management system. The super power meets the extreme challenges of outdoor players boldly going up and down the mountain. The top-of-the-line fēnix 7X Pro smart watch mode can last up to 37 days, and the maximum battery power of GPS Mode (UltraTrac) can last up to 24 days; epix Pro is equipped with a sapphire mirror and AMOLED high-quality touch screen, with a new rendered contour map to view the terrain fluctuations more clearly, built-in contour topographic map of the whole Taiwan and world-renowned ski resorts, more than 43,000 A map of golf courses to help players explore the outdoors without limits.

The whole series of new products are equipped with all-weather health monitoring, Garmin Pay mobile payment support credit card and Easy Card, as well as various smart notifications and music streaming such as incoming calls and messages. , and provide a variety of color matching straps such as leather, titanium, nylon weave, and silicone to support multiple wearing styles, and easily create stylish and colorful taste styles.

Polar ultramarathon runner Chen Yanbo, who has worn Garmin smart wearable devices for more than 10 years, said: “Garmin is a very safe existence for me. As a polar ultramarathon runner, the most important thing is the power of the watch in extreme weather. The distance race needs to formulate a combat strategy. When it is time to sprint or rest, it is necessary to rely on the real-time monitoring data of the watch to understand the physical performance and distance positioning, and make the best judgment for the next step. In addition, it includes barometer, heart rate, GPS and map functions are also very important, helping to understand the real-time weather, self-assessment, race route and remaining kilometers, and can return to the original location according to the location when lost. Every step an athlete takes is proof of existence, and every step is It is the result of hard work, and all traces are converted into actual values ​​through Garmin’s comprehensive monitoring and data analysis, which is the best feedback for me.”

Regarding Garmin’s new fēnix 7 Pro & epix Pro dual flagship models, Chen Yanbo said: “The LED flashlight is really powerful. I encountered the dilemma of insufficient power in the headlight when I was in the Yukon polar race in Canada in February, so I switched to the red light urgently. It’s really scary to walk alone in the dark for more than 8 hours! If the watch had an LED flashlight function, it would have come in handy.” This year, I have completed two of the world’s toughest endurance races in the Canadian Yukon and the Sahara Desert for four consecutive months During the competition, even if he fell into a coma due to heat exhaustion, encountered heat waves and sandstorms during the competition, Chen Yanbo’s enthusiasm for extreme challenges could not be resisted. The countless marks left on his body due to training or competition are enough to prove his desire for ultramarathon sports. “Become the self you were ten years ago” is Chen Yanbo’s expectation for himself before the game, and finally he gave everyone a sentence: “Be the self you want to be, be the person you want to be, if you can imagine, then Just try to make yourself work hard to practice.” His courage and perseverance shine brightly in the ultramarathon world, and the ultimate achievement will come true!

[GARMIN Polar Brave Imprint Flash Photography Exhibition]Free Visit Event Information:

Date: 6/21 (Wed) ~ 6/25 (Sun)

Time: Wednesday to Saturday 12:00 noon to 8:00 pm, Sunday 12:00 noon to 4:00 pm

Venue: PPP Fashion Art Space (1st Floor, No. 2, Lane 26, Section 2, Zhongshan North Road, Zhongshan District, Taipei City)

