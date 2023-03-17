Garmin Forerunner

It has been 20 years since Garmin strapped a smallest GPS machine to the hand and launched the first-generation Forerunner 201 running watch in 2003. This year, while Garmin launched the Forerunner 965 and 265 watches in Taiwan, it also held the “Planet Runner Special Exhibition” in the Huashan Cultural and Creative Park, and held a number of 20th anniversary related activities.

The Forerunner 965 (pictured above left) is the flagship of the series, equipped with a 1.4-inch AMOLED screen, and can be used for up to 31 hours in GPS mode, and up to 23 days in smart watch mode. It can completely cover the physical assessment before, during and after exercise, and has built-in training completeness, wrist running power, real-time physical strength gauge, short-term-long-term training load ratio and other exclusive functions for runners. It also has more than 40 sports modes, supports full-color maps, and is equipped with a 20th anniversary commemorative Asia-limited surface. Forerunner 965 has launched a total of three colors of “Hunting Black”, “Dream Chasing White”, and “Dynamic Yellow”, priced at NT$19,990, and will go on sale on April 10.

The Forerunner 265 is available in 1.3-inch (above) and 1.1-inch (above right) sizes. It can last up to 24 hours in GPS mode and 15 days in smart watch mode. Like the Forerunner 965, the 265 also has built-in Garmin Pay mobile payment, accompanying playlist, smart notification and other functions. The 1.3-inch Forerunner 265 is available in three colors: “Vigorous White”, “Spontaneous Black”, and “Unrestrained Blue”; while the 1.1-inch Forerunner is available in three colors: “Vibrant White”, “Spontaneous Black”, and “Sweetheart Pink”. The prices are all NT$14,990, and they will go on sale from March 24.

Forerunner’s 20th anniversary event, in addition to exhibiting previous Forerunner products in the Huashan Cultural and Creative Park this weekend, and experiencing virtual running and Tacx virtual riding machines, there will also be limited commemorative peripheral products. Garmin Running Club (GRC) will combine hotel bases under the Royal Hotel to carry out themed running activities in Beitou, Hsinchu, Taichung, Tainan, Jiaoxi and other places. At the same time, Garmin will also cooperate with Fubon Financial Holdings on Garmin Sports Run For Green Online Challenge. During the race, Fubon Financial Holdings will plant a tree for the runner after accumulatively running 40 kilometers, until there are 1,000 trees. If you sign up for this event, you will have a chance to win the latest Forerunner running watch.