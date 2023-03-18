Chapter link

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of its Forerunner series of professional running watches, Garmin today (3/17) officially released the new smart running watches Forerunner 965 series and Forerunner 265 series. Color performance is significantly improved.

Among them, the Garmin Forerunner 965 GPS all-round triathlon sports watch is equipped with a 1.4-inch AMOLED detailed full-color screen and a lightweight titanium bezel, and the powerful battery performance is improved through the power management function. It can last up to 23 days of power in smart watch mode, GPS mode for up to 31 hours. Built-in more than 40 compound sports modes, professional triathlon mode, you can easily switch to the next sports mode with one button, and it also supports global full-color maps.

The Garmin Forerunner 265 GPS smart heart rate advanced running watch has a dual-diameter 1.3-inch and 1.1-inch AMOLED full-color screen, with eye-catching black, vibrant white, unrestrained blue, and sweetheart pink straps. Built-in a variety of advanced training functions, up to 15 days of power in smart watch mode, up to 24 hours in GPS mode, and built-in Garmin Pay mobile payment, accompanying running playlist, smart notification.

In addition to the above features, Forerunner’s full series of new products adopt dual modes of touch and buttons, and the new interface design visualizes complex data for easy reading. The 20th anniversary of the series also launched an exclusive Asia-limited commemorative surface – “Forerunner Planet” for runners to choose.

In addition, Garmin Running Science provides sports data analysis, complete physical assessment and professional advice in each period before, during and after exercise, and tailors a step-by-step and efficient optimal training plan for runners, with built-in “training completeness”, “main “Race Tool” helps runners plan ahead and get ready.

“Wrist Running Power” and “Real-Time Physical Scale” provide current data viewing during exercise, helping runners quickly adjust pace to improve running efficiency; the new “short-term-long-term training load ratio” tracks comprehensive training load conditions, intuitively provides physical Fatigue index reference, can provide the best training guidance before and after the race, and at the same time, through the “Morning Runner” and “HRV Heart Rate Variation” to understand the body’s restoration of balance, and through the Multi-Band GNSS multi-frequency positioning system equipped with Garmin’s exclusive SaltIQ Technology, no matter where the runner is, it can quickly and accurately locate, guide the direction in real time and record each achievement track, and accurately record each running data.

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of Forerunner, Garmin will launch various themed running activities one after another, and continue all the way to the Garmin Run Asia Series Taipei Station, which will start in September. The details are as follows:

GRC planetary travel activities: Garmin Running Club, in conjunction with the hotel bases of the Royal Hotel Group, will hold themed travel activities in Beitou, Hsinchu, Taichung, Tainan, Jiaoxi and other places, led by a professional GRC team, and invite the goddess of long-distance running, Lei Li Sha and other heavyweight guests accompanied the run, and there was also a lucky draw for good gifts. In addition to local running activities, in June, the tentacles will be extended to overseas bases, leading runners to overseas Palau Grand Hotel, where they can not only receive Garmin scientific running training in Palau, but also experience pollution-free marine diving activities , Enjoy a rare running holiday trip.

Garmin Sports Planetary Runners Online Challenge: Garmin and Fubon Financial Holdings held the Planetary Runners Run For Green TM online challenge at Garmin Sports. During the competition, they ran a total of 40 kilometers, and Fubon Financial Holdings planted seeds for the runners A tree, let every step count as a “tree”, limited to 1,000 redemption opportunities, join hands with runners to Run For Green TM, and accelerate the practice of sustainable life. At the same time, runners from all over the world are invited to participate in the grand event. Anyone who registers will have the opportunity to draw the latest Forerunner running watch and have the opportunity to participate in the Garmin Run Asia Series.

Garmin Elite Camp – Perfect 20: In order to satisfy runners’ desire to pursue progress beyond the limit, the new project “Garmin Elite Camp – Perfect 20” will recruit a number of elite runners, and the GRC team will guide the runners to run out personal peak.

In addition, during the period from 3/18 to 3/19, Garmin also held the “FORERUNNER 20th Anniversary Planetary Runner Special Exhibition” in the Huashan 1914 Cultural and Creative Industrial Park. A planetary runner wears the latest Forerunner for virtual running and virtual riding experience on the Tacx indoor training platform, and experiences the five planetary training playlists, and also launches limited peripheral products commemorating the 20th anniversary. A complete experience of the universe journey will give you a gift and a chance to win The new Forerunner series stopwatch. In addition, the two-day special event also invited professional runners to share sports science runner lectures, GRC 20th Anniversary Theme Run, 20th Anniversary Runners Returning to Their Parents, and limited participation in the Forerunner Knowledge King Challenge. Dai” went home.

Garmin FORERUNNER 20th Anniversary Planetary Runner Special Exhibition Event Information:

Date: 3/18 (Sat) – 3/19 (Sun)

Time: 11:00-20:00

Venue: Hall 4A, Huashan 1914 Cultural and Creative Industrial Park (No. 1, Section 1, Bade Road, Zhongzheng District, Taipei City)

