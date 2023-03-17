It has been 20 years since the Garmin Forerunner series was launched. In particular, the “Planet Runner Special Exhibition” showcased related products, and launched the new Forerunner 965 and Forerunner 265 running watches that use AMOLED and have stronger battery life.

In 2003, a Garmin engineer who loves running hilariously tied a GPS receiver for mountaineering to his hand, and found that the displayed information such as distance and speed was very helpful for running. Therefore, Garmin launched the first Forerunner, which is also the world‘s first GPS. sports watch! The Forerunner series has been launched for 20 years. With unique running science, it provides the most complete running ecosystem. So far, it has recorded more than 63 billion kilometers of running trajectories for global runners. It not only accompanies runners in their daily training and health monitoring, but also cooperates with top runners Athletes conquer major international competitions and overcome various training challenges together. With the popularization of sports, many people will wear sports watches for recording and training. Although they have been affected by the epidemic in the past few years, according to Garmin’s user data, running is still the first choice for Taiwanese users during the epidemic. From 2020 to 2022 Over the years, the total amount of running has grown by 17%, indoor running has grown by as much as 81%, and new users of the Forerunner series of running watches have also grown significantly.



Forerunner 965 GPS All-round Ironman Sports Watch

In response to the rapid growth of the running market, Garmin also announced the launch of the “Forerunner 965 GPS All-round Ironman Sports Watch” and “Forerunner 265 GPS Smart Heart Rate Advanced Running Watch” with AMOLED full-color screens on the 20th anniversary of the launch of the Forerunner series. Innovative technology provides runners with a better running experience. The new product adopts dual modes of touch and buttons, plus a new interface to visualize complex information for easy reading. In addition, it also adds the 20th anniversary commemorative surface of “Forerunner Planet”, which is exclusively designed in Asia.



Forerunner 965 is available in three colors

The Forerunner 965 is a stylish lightweight running watch with a titanium bezel and a color-hopping strap. It also has a Multi-Band GNSS multi-frequency positioning system and Garmin’s exclusive SaltIQ technology. Guide the direction and accurately record the running data such as each trajectory.

Garmin uses running science to analyze sports data, and can provide complete physical assessment and professional advice before, during and after exercise, and create a step-by-step and efficient optimal training plan for runners, such as built-in “training completeness”, “main competition tools “It can help runners make plans in advance and get ready. The “Wrist Running Power” and “Real-Time Physical Scale” provide current information about sports, helping runners quickly adjust their pace to improve running efficiency. The brand-new “short-term-long-term training load ratio” can track the comprehensive training load status, directly provide physical fatigue index reference, and provide the best training guidance before and after the race. Variation” provides insight into the body’s restoration of balance.



Forerunner 965 is equipped with a 1.4-inch AMOLED full-color display and a lightweight titanium bezel

The Forerunner 965 is equipped with a 1.4-inch AMOLED full-color screen and a lightweight titanium bezel. The battery life is improved through the power management function. It can last up to 23 days in smart watch mode and 31 hours in GPS mode. In addition to running, it also has more than 40 built-in compound sports modes, and has a professional triathlon mode, which can be switched to the next sports mode with just one button. It also supports global full-color maps, which can be used by professional athletes all over the world.



Forerunner 265 with 1.3-inch AMOLED full-color display



Forerunner 265S with 1.1-inch AMOLED full-color display

Another Forerunner 265 GPS smart heart rate advanced running watch series has two types, 265 and 265S, which use 1.3-inch and 1.1-inch AMOLED full-color screens respectively, and are matched with eye-catching black, white, blue and pink straps . Forerunner 265 has a variety of advanced training functions built-in, with a battery life of up to 15 days in smart watch mode and up to 24 hours in GPS mode. Built-in Garmin Pay mobile payment and Easy Card, and has functions such as accompanying running playlist and smart notification, making running and daily life more convenient.

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of Forerunner, Garmin will launch a number of activities one after another. In addition to the Garmin Run Asia Series Taipei Station that will run all the way to September, the Garmin Running Club will also combine the hotel bases of the Royal Hotel Group to hold events in Beitou, Hsinchu, and Taichung. , Tainan, Jiaoxi and other places to carry out themed running activities, and invited many heavyweight guests such as Lei Lisa to accompany the run. In June, the activity was extended to Palau Royal Hotel. Not only can you receive Garmin scientific running training in Palau, but you can also experience a running vacation with ocean diving activities.

Garmin also cooperates with Fubon Financial Holdings to hold the planetary runner Run For Green online challenge in Garmin Sports. As long as they run 40 kilometers during the competition, Fubon Financial Holdings will plant a tree for the runners, limited to 1,000 trees for exchange opportunities to accelerate the practice of sustainable living.



Garmin’s “FORERUNNER 20th Anniversary Planetary Runners Special Exhibition” exhibited previous Forerunners

To celebrate Forerunner’s 20 years of accompanying runners to record tracks, Garmin also took “every runner is a planet” as the main axis, and held the “Forerunner 20th Anniversary Planetary Runner Special Exhibition” in Huashan Cultural and Creative Industrial Park from March 18th to 19th “, the event meticulously created a cosmic-themed interactive experience journey, and for the first time gathered the previous Forerunner series to witness the 20-year evolutionary trajectory. In addition, each planetary runner is invited to wear the latest Forerunner for virtual running and Tacx indoor training platform virtual riding experience, as well as limited peripheral products commemorating the 20th anniversary. During the two-day special event, professional runners were invited to share sports science runner lectures, GRC 20th Anniversary Theme Run, 20th Anniversary Runners Returning to Their Parents’ Home, and limited participation in the Forerunner Knowledge King Challenge.

【Garmin FORERUNNER 20th Anniversary Planetary Runner Special Exhibition】

‧ Date: 3/18 (Sat) – 3/19 (Sun)

‧ Time: 11:00-20:00

‧ Venue: Hall 4A, Huashan 1914 Cultural and Creative Industrial Park (No. 1, Section 1, Bade Road, Zhongzheng District, Taipei City)



Forerunner 265 Series Launches in Two Sizes and Six Colors

The Forerunner 965 series is available in black, white, and yellow, with a suggested price starting at 19,990 yuan and will be available on April 10. The Forerunner 265 series is available in two sizes and six colors, with a suggested price starting at RMB 14,990 and will be available on March 24.