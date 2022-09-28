After launching two satellite communication devices, inReach Mini and inReach Mini 2 in the past, Garmin earlier announced the launch of the inReach Messenger portable satellite communication device with a small size design, allowing users to transmit emergency messages through satellite signals.

Compared with the previous models that mainly provided satellite positioning information transmission and emergency call signal functions, the inReach Messenger launched this time adopts a smaller size design, and can transmit SMS content through Wi-Fi or mobile network under normal circumstances. When the mobile network or Wi-Fi network resources cannot be received, the distress message can be sent through the satellite signal.

Through the built-in screen of inReach Messenger, you can also view the number of text messages sent, the content of quick text messages, distance, current temperature, humidity, and location.

The function of sending SMS via satellite network will be available at a monthly service subscription price of $15, and it can provide 10 sets of text messages. After that, a price of $0.50 will be charged for each set of text messages. -SMS sent via Fi network will not be charged extra.

The way to use it is to pair and connect inReach Messenger with the mobile phone, and send text messages through the Garmin Messenger app on the mobile phone. At the same time, it is also possible to create group messages corresponding to individuals or multiple people, which is convenient for users to report to specific relatives, friends, or multiple family members. Safety.

Currently, inReach Messenger will be sold at a price of $299.99, which is lower than the previously launched inReach Mini 2, and has a longer battery life. It also supports IPX7-rated waterproof design, which can correspond to about 28 days of continuous use of electricity under normal circumstances.