In addition to announcing the launch of the new vívomove Trend smart watch in Taiwan, Garmin also announced the launch of two GPS-equipped sports watches, Forerunner 965 and Forerunner 265, in the U.S. market. They are mainly aimed at advanced sports training user groups, and the screens are also replaced with AMOLED displays. panel, so as to correspond to a brighter display effect, which is convenient for users to watch and use outdoors.

The Forerunner 965 uses a 1.4-inch, 47mm AMOLED display panel, with a maximum usage time of up to 31 hours when GPS is turned on, and when using a general smart watch with GPS turned off, the battery life can be greatly extended to 23 days, and a built-in map is provided Design with more storage space for storing music files.

In terms of functions, Forerunner 965 is equipped with Pulse Ox sensing elements, which can measure the physical condition performance judged by the sum of heart rate and other data. It also supports recording sleep quality and stress status. It also provides menstrual cycle monitoring and pregnancy tracking functions for female users. , and the maximum oxygen uptake per minute can be measured according to body weight.

The physical training function provides user-defined training goals and daily training items through Garmin’s partner fitness coaches. It can also record the user’s physical load status, as well as personal sports endurance and total analysis based on slope, altitude, and distance. climbing ability.

As for the Forerunner 265, its functions are relatively streamlined. It provides two specifications of 42mm and 46mm respectively. The 42mm model can correspond to 24 hours of battery life when GPS is turned on, and it can correspond to up to 15 days of battery life when it is turned off, while the 46mm model can correspond to 20 hours of battery life. With 13 days usage time.

Compared with Forerunner 965, the functions of the two specifications lack physical training items and built-in map functions, but the functions including heart rate, physical fitness, and sleep quality are the same as Forerunner 965.

Forerunner 265 is currently on the market with a suggested price of $449.99, while Forerunner 965 is expected to be launched in March this year with a suggested price of $599.99.