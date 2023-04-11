Garmin Italia today presents the new generation of Edge 540 ed Edge 840, advanced bike computers that combine an even wider variety of metrics than

training, including adaptive coaching aimed at each individual’s personal goals

athlete, improved navigation, connected features and much more, in one design

compact and lightweight. In addition, solar-charged models offer a longer runtime between charges, with a battery life of up to 32 hours in heavy use or up to 60 hours in battery saver mode.

Whether it’s training for a big race or pursuing a personal goal, the metrics of the Edge 540 and 840 series offer information and analysis on performance dynamics, showing a detailed and immediate picture of the strengths and weaknesses in view of the commitments on the calendar.

Furthermore, with the most updated version of ClimbPro ascent planning, it is possible to view the characteristics of the ascents encountered during

exit even if you have not planned a route before setting off.

New Edges, new features

Designed for riders, by riders, the Edge 540 and 840 Series are packed with innovative features, including:

• Cycling ability and route requirements: based on training history, identify a cyclist’s strengths and weaknesses.

• Ctargeted adaptive coaching: whether you ride indoors or outdoors, it displays daily workout suggestions and sends personalized recommendations that adjust based on your training load, recovery, and upcoming races.

• Live Stamina: allows you to monitor your effort levels in real time during your bike ride to see how much energy you have left to finish your workout.

• Power Guide: Manage your efforts with power targets during your ride.

• ClimbPro ascent planning: now also available for unplanned routes, it allows you to view climb details, such as remaining ascent and gradient, as well as offering climb research directly on the Edge and in the Garmin Connect smartphone app before you set off.

• Multi-band GNSS: guarantees greater position accuracy even in the most impervious environments.

• Solar Charging: The Power Glass solar charging lens on Solar models extends battery life up to 60 hours in economy mode, delivering up to 25 more minutes per hour during daytime rides.

Designed to accompany the rider on every type of ride, from the most remote dirt trails to the most demanding climbs, all models of the Edge 540 and 840 series boast a 2.6-inch color display with a responsive touchscreen and push-button controls that

they work in any environment. Whatever the destination of the next trip, the Garmin series Edge 540 and 840 offer impressive battery life; models that are not equipped with solar technology have an autonomy of up to 26 hours in case of use

intense and up to 42 hours in battery saving mode, while the solar models guarantee even longer rides.

Equipped with training metrics and advanced navigation, the Edge 540 and 840 models are the perfect training partner for the cyclist who wants to constantly improve their performance. Thanks to information provided by Firstbeat Analytics, such as VO2 max, Training Status, Training Load, recovery time and more, you can see how your body is responding to your workout. Also wearing

a compatible Garmin smartwatch, you get a complete picture of your health and well-being in a more general sense, thanks to information such as Pulse Ox3, Body Battery monitoring, advanced sleep monitoring and more. During a bike ride, the new Edges allow you to monitor how the body resists acclimatization to heat and altitude in different environments, also thanks to notifications which, during the ride, indicate when it is necessary to rehydrate.

Plus, advanced cycling metrics provide insight into your performance, while dedicated MTB metrics, including count and distance of the jumps, the Grit and the Flow, help keep track of the important details of each outing. The new devices are equipped with integrated cartography updated with improved and specific maps

by type of output. These use Trendline Popularity Routing to highlight the most popular roads and paths and allow you to search for points of interest. Also, users of the series Garmin Edge 540 e 840 have access to Trailforks content from around the world, to view routes and trail details wherever you are. You can also pause exit notifications

Always connected – and secure

Thanks to the integrated security and tracking functions such as LiveTrackgroup messaging and incident detection for all activities, including mountain

bike, bike rides have never been so safe. For more safety while running, the serie Edge 540 is 840 it is compatible with the Varia line and with inReach devices, which allow you to send SOS and communicate when telephone coverage is lost.

When it’s time to train indoors, the Edge 540 and 840 series pair easily with Tacx indoor smart trainers. For both indoor and outdoor rides, the Garmin ConnectTM app allows you to create and send routes to an Edge device, view all the technical details of a race, record personal results and evaluate training progress.

Also, for those who want to customize their own cycle computer, The Connect IQ Store smartphone application offers custom data fields, apps and widgets that can be easily downloaded to your Edge.

Prices and availability

The configuration of the device is simple and immediate. Even easier to adjust data fields directly from the Edge device or a compatible smartphone when paired.

Available immediately, the solar-powered versions of the Garmin Edge 540 and Edge 840 have suggested retail prices of 499.99 and 599.99 euros.

Garmin Edge 540 non-solar has a suggested retail price of 399.99 euros, while Garmin Edge 840 non-solar has a suggested retail price of 499,99 euro

