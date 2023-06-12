Home » Garmin smartwatches at Media Markt and Saturn: Up to 50% discount
Technology

by admin
PR / Business Insider

  • At Media Markt and Saturn you can now buy numerous Garmin smartwatches on sale!
  • So you have the opportunity to secure the Garmin watches up to 50 percent cheaper.
  • We clicked through the offer and put together the best deals for you. And here you can go directly to all deals from Media Markt* and Saturn*.

Media Markt and Saturn once again have great offers for you! As part of “Garmin Week”, there are strong discounts on popular smartwatches from the top manufacturer until June 16, 2023. If you want to get the best deals, you should definitely strike fast! We clicked through the promotional products and found the most exciting deals for you.

This is how you secure the Garmin offers at Media Markt and Saturn

The technology giants Media Markt and Saturn always delight their customers with great savings campaigns. We can’t complain again this time, because the “Garmin Week” offers are definitely not to be scoffed at. In the deals you will find top models from different price categories and in some cases you can even save half of the original price.

You should know that about the Garmin smartwatches

Garmin was founded in 1989 and has since been known for high-quality navigation and outdoor technology. In particular, GPS navigation devices for cars have long been the flagship of the manufacturer, which has now expanded its product range and now also produces devices for shipping, aviation, fishing or outdoor activities.

However, one of the best-known Garmin product lines is the GPS sports watch series, which is particularly popular with runners, cyclists and swimmers. The company has also expanded its range to include fitness trackers and smartwatches in recent years.

With this huge selection of offers, you’re sure to find what you’re looking for even if our favorite deals don’t appeal to you – just take a look directly at the Media Markt* and Saturn* offer pages. Here are our favourites:

