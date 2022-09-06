Garmin

Garmin today released the second-generation Venu Sq watch. Like the previous generation, the Sq here means “square”, which distinguishes it from the round Venu. Venu Sq 2 is equipped with a 1.41-inch AMOLED screen, which is 17% larger than the previous generation, and also greatly improves the battery life. It can be used for up to 12 days in power saving smart mode, up to 11 days in smart watch mode, and in Up to 20 hours in GPS mode.

Venu Sq 2 is also equipped with a fourth-generation heart rate sensor, which provides all-weather health tracking functions including heart rate, respiratory rate, blood oxygen saturation concentration, stress index, body energy index, calorie consumption, and women-specific menstrual and pregnancy tracking. It also has a new function of “Real-time Health Express”. After opening, it will measure all data once per second within two minutes, and export chart data for reference by professionals such as doctors or health consultants. “Blood Time” is changed from weekly to recording the daily activity minutes of each intensity; and “Sleep Score” is also between “light sleep” and “awake” during deep sleep and REM rapid eye movement. Added “restless sleep” state stage detection, provided “unrestful state analysis”, and detailed and complete sleep quality improvement suggestions. Compared with the previous 20 sports such as running, aerobics, heavy training, skiing, golf, etc., tennis, SUP stand-up paddle surfing, HIIT high-intensity interval training, etc. have also been added this time, bringing the total number of sports to 25.

Venu Sq 2 has the ability of smart message notification, and built-in Garmin Pay supports credit card and EasyCard payment, and can automatically add value through EasyPay app. Sq 2 also has a “Music Edition” version, which can download and store up to 500 songs from Spotify, KKbox, MyMusic and other platforms, allowing you to listen anytime, anywhere.

The regular version Venu Sq 2 is available in Dove Feather Grey, Extreme White, and Metallic Mint (light green), priced at NT$7,990; while the Music Edition is available in Classic Black, Ivory White and French Cocoa (extremely light brown), priced at NT$7,990. NT$8,990. Both go on sale in Taiwan on September 8.