The Garmin Venu 2 Plus with voice control is now discounted for the first time on Amazon. The design of the built-in microphone and speaker can make it more versatile and more convenient for daily use. At the same time, there is also a Garmin Lily designed for women. 75 Discounts.

Venu 2 Plus is the first Garmin smart watch that supports voice control. It has a built-in microphone and speaker, allowing you to use the watch to make calls or access assistant functions on your phone after connecting it to your phone via Bluetooth. In addition to the AMOLED screen in constant brightness mode, you can get the latest information anytime, anywhere. In addition to health detection functions such as Pulse Ox pulse oximetry and body energy index, it also adds health news, body age detection, drinking water, stress, and calls. Tracking and other functions allow you to understand your body in more detail.

In addition, Venu 2 Plus also has an advanced muscle strength training function. It is equipped with a muscle group distribution map, which can display the muscle groups you use during training through images, so that you can carry out focused training more efficiently. The battery life is also very good, it can operate for up to 11 days in smart watch mode, and it has a waterproof rating of 5 ATM.

Now Venu 2 Plus is reduced from the original price of US$450 to US$350 on Amazon for the first time, a big discount of US$100.

Garmin Lily is a smart wristwatch with a design that is biased towards female users. The strap is only 14mm wide, and there are shallow lines between the protective glass and the display on the surface, which is full of design sense. Functionally, Lily provides health tracking functions such as heartbeat detection, stress, drinking water, respiratory rate, and blood oxygen. Due to the monochrome screen, Garmin refers to Lily’s power can reach 5 days of activity tracking usage.

Now Garmin Lily on Amazon is reduced from the original price of US$200 to US$150, a big discount of US$100.

