Text: Tony

Garmin, which focuses on smart wearable devices, launches smart watches that are more masculine and more suitable for outdoor sports. In order to meet the needs of users who work in the office, Garmin launched the vivomove Trend with a “gentle” appearance. As a Valentine’s Day gift, it can also record “heartbeat memories”. The price starts at HK$2,299.

The biggest difference between Garmin vivomove Trend and ordinary smart watches is that it adds a metal dial, which is convenient for users to match with Smart Casual. It is easy and casual to wear in the workplace. There are silver, black, gold and rose gold dials, which can be used by both men and women. .

Garmin vivomove Trend, which supports wireless charging for the first time, supports a variety of sports and health functions, including step counting, aerobic exercise, yoga, and muscle training; stress tracking, Pulse Ox pulse oxygen and VO2 max maximum oxygen uptake, etc. Health index detection.

At the same time, Garmin vivomove Trend also has a sleep scoring function, which can detect changes in heart rate, blood oxygen concentration, and the number of turns, interpret REM rapid eye movement period, and the three-segment data is the sleep quality score. For female users, Garmin vivomove Trend also has menstrual cycle and pregnancy tracking functions.

Garmin vivomove Trend silver and black are priced at HK$2,299, gold and rose gold are priced at HK$2,599 and are available now.