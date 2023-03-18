Garmin, an international wearable brand manufacturer, held a press conference for the 20th anniversary of Forerunner and invited the “goddess of long-distance running” Lei Lisa to stand on the platform. On the right is Lin Mengyuan, Deputy General Manager of Garmin Asia Marketing.Photo by Jiang Mingyan, a reporter from Central News Agency, March 17, 2012

(Central News Agency reporter Jiang Mingyan, Taipei, 17th) Garmin said that it has been 20 years since the world‘s first GPS sports watch was launched. This year, it will update various series of products and strive to increase both volume and price. The Asian market will be the bright spot of operation. Taiwan has always been a model Growth in emerging markets is also strong, but Japan and South Korea may slow down, and China‘s prospects are not yet clear.

Garmin, an international wearable brand manufacturer, held a press conference for the 20th anniversary of Forerunner today, and invited the “goddess of long-distance running” Lei Lisa to stand on the platform.

Lin Mengyuan, deputy general manager of Garmin Asia marketing business, shared that in 2003, a Garmin engineer who loved running had a whim and tied a GPS for mountaineering to his wrist, giving birth to Garmin’s first and the world‘s first GPS sports watch. The prototype of wearable devices on the market, in the following 20 years, Garmin has continuously launched new products designed for runners, and because of this, it has acquired Firstbeat Analytics physiological data analysis company, strengthened the scientific training of smart devices, and accumulated many users who love running.

According to Garmin user data surveys, during the epidemic in recent years, running is still the first choice of sports for Taiwanese users. From 2020 to 2022, the total amount of running exercise by Taiwanese users will increase by 17%, and indoor running will increase by as much as 81%. From 2021 to 2022, Forerunner running Watch series users have grown by as much as 75%, of which new users will reach 56% in 2022.

However, after the epidemic has slowed down, high inflation and economic instability seem to have cast hidden worries on the smart wearable market. Lin Mengyuan said that from the perspective of Garmin’s overall momentum, it will continue to grow this year without recession, but the growth rate has indeed slowed down. Garmin’s financial forecast predicts that revenue in 2023 will grow by about 3% compared with last year, reaching US$5 billion, and earnings per share are estimated at US$5.15, which is only a slight increase from last year.

In terms of product layout strategy, Lin Mengyuan said that this year almost all product lines will be upgraded and introduced new ones. It can be said that it is a “product year”. The price may reflect the price increase of raw materials and inflation factors, but in order to take into account all customer groups, Garmin The market has a complete layout from low to high. Overall, volume and price will continue to increase, and production capacity is estimated to grow proportionally.

Compared with European and American countries, the Asian market will be an important engine for Garmin’s operations this year. He said that emerging markets have performed well since last year, especially Vietnam, India, and Thailand. On the other hand, mature economies such as Japan and South Korea may experience a relatively flat growth trend this year due to the impact of the general environment and exchange rate factors.

As for the Chinese market, he explained that during the epidemic period, sales channels and sales have been greatly impacted. At present, it is necessary to take stock of relevant resources. It is a model for Garmin in the Asian market. The sound volume and brand stack created by physical marketing activities can be called a demonstration point for other Asian countries.

In addition, the inReach low-orbit satellite communication service launched by Chunghwa Telecom and Garmin in November last year was selling well, “almost surpassing the sales volume in Japan”, which shows that there is strong demand in this market, and low-orbit satellite communication will also be a major trend in the future. (Editor: Yang Kaixiang) 1120317