Star presenter Gary Lineker returns to screens on Saturday after the dispute with the BBC is settled. But the waves continue to run high around the British football icon and also have an impact on his family. 31-year-old son George received a threatening message on Twitter that Lineker made public on Tuesday: George Lineker posted that he was “proud of the old man”. Under the message, a user wrote to him that he should be burned at the stake. Gary Lineker complained to Twitter boss Elon Musk that it is possible to send such threatening messages on the short message service. “Is that acceptable @Twitter @elonmusk? And I don’t mean the grammar,” he tweeted along with a screenshot of the private message. Musk has yet to respond.

Lineker triggered a crisis in the BBC last week with a tweet about the British government’s controversial asylum law. He had compared the rhetoric of the conservative government with the language in “Germany in the 1930s”. The BBC then accused the ex-soccer star of breaking their strict rules of neutrality and suspended him. When several other commentators and presenters refused to work in solidarity, the BBC gave in.

Lineker tweeted Tuesday that he had never received so much hate mail. “It doesn’t even have anything to do with me,” he wrote. Conservative MPs and commentators, meanwhile, are resentful of the deal with the BBC. Tories Deputy General Secretary Lee Anderson called the BBC leadership “spineless”.

Conservatives anger at BBC Lineker settlement

Tory MP Craig Mackinlay spoke of a “surrender” of the public broadcaster. Lineker can now “advance his highly political anti-government course and offend many with impunity. I don’t know of any other employer who would allow this,” Mackinlay told the Telegraph newspaper.

“What happened here: Gary Lineker 1, BBC credibility 0,” commented former BBC manager and former government spokesman Craig Oliver. A BBC worker told the Times newspaper that director general Tim Davie scored a “disastrous own goal” and damaged morale by allowing Lineker to go unpunished. Other BBC employees would already get in trouble if they liked a political tweet, it was emphasized.

The newspaper “Daily Express” spoke of a “civil war” between management and employees. Conservative media have questioned the fee model as the BBC’s main source of income.

