Home » Gas storage fill level at 76%: Gas shortage in 2024 conceivable according to experts
Technology

Gas storage fill level at 76%: Gas shortage in 2024 conceivable according to experts

by admin
Gas storage fill level at 76%: Gas shortage in 2024 conceivable according to experts

Little is further than thinking of particularly cold winters at 30 degrees. The gas storage operators do it anyway and warn that even full storage facilities could empty quickly when it gets really cold.

The storage operators still do not rule out a gas shortage in spring 2024, even if the natural gas storage facilities are completely full at the beginning of winter. This is the result of updated models presented by the industry association Initiative Energies Storage (Ines) in Berlin. According to this, in a scenario of a cold winter like 2010, a consumption level in January, February and March 2024 that is characterized by the current savings could no longer be fully covered. In this scenario, the reservoirs would be completely emptied in January. “We must not weigh ourselves in with a false sense of security,” said Ines Managing Director Sebastian Bleschke, according to a statement.

Level currently at 76 percent

According to the European storage association GIE, German storage facilities were 76 percent full on Thursday morning, and the trend is rising. The Ines storage association assumes that they will be 100 percent full on September 1st and that this level will be maintained until the beginning of November.

See also  CATL's record-breaking battery promises to revolutionize the electric world

You may also like

I wouldn’t make that mistake again

The latest iOS 17 and macOS Sonoma wallpapers,...

Alpine and Abarth send electric cars with power

Apple Vision Pro? It’s not the future of...

WhatsApp Meets User Requirements New Beta Version Optional...

Vision Pro: How Apple wants to attract developers...

No more Samsung chips?It is rumored that Pixel...

ASUS Announces Zenfone 10 Virtual Launch Event on...

The new phishing that exploits the .zip and...

NVIDIA Celebrates the Launch of Diablo IV and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy