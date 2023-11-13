Gaza has changed Instagram – la Repubblica

I don’t know about you but to inform myself about what is happening in Gaza I use Instagram. I would never have said it. Instagram, the social network of vanity and celebrities, the one of breathtaking sunsets and aperitifs, has become a point of reference on the war. More than Facebook, in slow and irreversible decline, more than Twitter/X, intoxicated by continuous controversies; and even more than Tik Tok, the true kingdom of disengagement.

The mutation of Instagram in recent days has been clear: the emblem of this transformation is the young Motaz Azaiza, who at dawn on October 7th, the day of the Hamas massacre, went from being a photographer of sunsets and local beauties to witness to the martyrdom of the Palestinians. His photos, his videos, his stories make you feel there, under the bombs and in just over a month his profile went from just over 20 thousand followers to over 14 million. Behind the success there is no attraction to horror, but authentic participation. If one thing can be said from a social point of view about these endless weeks of war, it is that Israel is losing it. Yes, there is also the Israeli singer Noa who posts stories to talk about terrorist hostages, but overall there are many more profiles who post content in favor of the ceasefire and the Palestinian cause.

They are photos and videos that are usually not seen or minimized in newspapers and TV: the pain, the tortured bodies, the children in incubators, the exodus of a people. But also the sometimes huge demonstrations all over the world to ask for a truce and a solution that leads to a Palestinian state. Let’s clarify: these are not demonstrations for Hamas, at all: they are for peace. As evidenced by the profile of the “Jews for Peace” have been mobilizing for days to contest what the government of Israel is doing. Didn’t you know they were there? Me neither. Everyone can form whatever ideas they want about the ongoing tragedy. But the surprising thing is that Instagram has become a place to get informed and sometimes discover things that others don’t say.

