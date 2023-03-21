Actress and speaker makes managers fit for podcasts and videos

Inken Große – actress and speaker

Essen – The agency GBS-Die PublicityExperten, which specializes in PR and content creation, has secured the support of the actress and spokeswoman Inken Große. In the future, the actress will advise the agency in the field of media coaching and the creation of image videos and will support the production of podcasts and video podcasts as a speaker.

Digital media are booming in corporate communication. If you want to achieve maximum reach, you have to be well positioned in the areas of podcasts, videos and social media. “Since only very few managers are natural talents in front of the camera and the microphone, professional support is very helpful in many cases. With Inken Große we have gained a professional who has a lot of experience in front of the camera and the microphone and can help our customers to cut a good figure in podcasts and videos. Because credibility depends crucially on the comprehensibility and authenticity of the speaker or the acting person,” explains agency owner Dr. Alfried Grosse.

Many factors play a role when appearing in front of the microphone and camera: starting with the outfit, voice and way of speaking, to facial expressions and gestures. The aim of coaching by Inken Große should be to improve the client’s ability to deal with the situation of a public appearance and to remain authentic. The image and message must correspond to the person as they really are. The coaching includes writing the text, training natural breathing, discussing the wardrobe and the goals of the individual appearances for the image of the person concerned, body language training, selected acting exercises to preserve naturalness, staging of the person as well as support and support during the podcast – and video recordings.

GBS – The Publicity Experts, founded in 1998 by Dr. Alfried Große offers professional communication consulting, content creation and media coaching. The agency’s mission is to help businesses and individuals communicate the right information, at the right time, in the right form, through the right channel, to gain exposure, increase awareness, improve image, trust to build or consolidate the target group and thus increase turnover and sales.

