Capcom’s hallowed horror survival game “Resident Evil” series 。 With the latest addition to the series “Resident Evil Village” DLC “ Evil Castle Winters Expansion Pack “(Resident Evil Winters’ Expansion) and the set that includes this series and expansion packs” Ghost Castle Village Gold Edition “(Resident Evil Village Gold Edition) will be released on October 28, 2022 (Friday), the latest full version PV and information on “Resident Evil RE: 4” (Resident Evil RE: 4) are also available October 21, 2022 (Fri) at 7:00 am of” Resident Evil Showcase｜October 2022 ” published in! There may be many friends who are preparing for work and school in the program at 7:00 in the morning. Now I will introduce the content of the “Resident Evil Showcase｜October 2022” to you!

Numerous images and information released for the first time!

“Resident Evil｜October 2022” not only released the latest images of different works, but also includedDeveloper interview、Peripheral product information、“Evil Castle Village” for MacKazuyaThe cloud version of “Evil Castle” is linked toinformation, etc., the content is very rich.

Program about 25 minutes in lengthIt’s really worth taking the time to watch, let us introduce the most important information in the show to you!

Resident Evil Village Gold Edition

The latest PV “Story Trailer – Winters’ Finale“public!

“Evil Castle Village Gold Edition” will be releasedOn sale on October 28, 2022 (Friday)!

The price of the digital version is5,991 yen (tax included)。

The additional DLC “Evil Castle Winters Expansion Pack” for those who already own “Evil Castle Village” will also be released on the same day. The price of the DLC is2,001 yen (tax included)。

In addition, starting from October 21, 2022 (Friday), newly addedTrial version of “Third Person View Mode”Also open for download!

Whether it is a friend who is too terrifying to play the FPS, or a friend who is a little tired of the first-person perspective and wants something new and exciting, you can use the “third-person perspective mode”Try 60 minutes。

Players can switch between “third-person perspective mode” or “first-person perspective mode” at any time in the game, and new players who come into contact with the work for the first time can challenge two different modes.

You can also download the “Third Person View Mode” from the platform you are using now to experience it!

Evil Castle RE: Verse

Free bonus for “Evil Castle Village”Launch Trailer of “Evil Castle RE: Verse” revealed!

After the delay, “Evil Castle RE: Verse” will be releasedService starts on October 28, 2022 (Friday). The fans are finally waiting!

Featured in launch Trailerwolf hunt(The Hound Wolf Squad) also decided to participate in “Hound Wolf Squad RE: Verse”!

“Evil Castle RE: Verse” is scheduled forNew content will be provided one after another after the service startsand new survivors will be added as the content is updated, so stay tuned for more follow-up news!

In addition, friends who already have “Evil Castle Village” can participate in “Evil Castle RE: Verse”Early Access。

The opening period of Early Access is from October 24, 2022 (Mon) to October 26, 2022 (Wed) 15:00 Japan timeyou can also experience it before the official opening of the service!

“Evil Castle RE: Verse” supports cross-platform play, players needpre-register CAPCOM ID ” and using the “CAPCOM ID” Synchronize and link accounts on various platforms 。

How to register and synchronize links can be found on the official website of “Evil Castle RE: Verse”!

Resident Evil RE:4 Remake

2nd Trailer public!Lyon is so cool! Ashley is so cute too! And of course, the beautiful Ada!

The remake retains the unique atmosphere of the original, allowing players to relive the beautiful and terrifying experience of “Evil Castle 4”.

“Resident Evil Showcase｜October 2022” also released for the first timelong game screen。

It can also be seen on the screen that players can take more actions through knife actions such as emergency avoidance and parry.

In addition, with the set containing DLC ​​content “DELUXE EDITION” and “COLLECTOR’S EDITION“It is also decided that appointments will be opened soon.

Pre-order bonuses for different sets have also been released. For details, please refer to the official website of “BIOHAZARD RE:4”!