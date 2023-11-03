Gears of War Creator Cliff Bleszinski Open to Consulting on New Game in Series

Gears of War Creator Cliff Bleszinski Open to Consulting on New Game

Renowned game designer and Gears of War creator, Cliff Bleszinski, has expressed his willingness to provide consultation for a potential new game in the series. Although Bleszinski has not been involved with Gears of War since the end of the original trilogy and even left the gaming industry, he remains open to exploring new possibilities within the franchise.

It all started when a devoted Gears of War fan asked Bleszinski about his thoughts on the idea of a survival-horror Gears adventure. In response, Bleszinski revealed that his vision for a new game diverges significantly from anything seen in the series thus far. He suggested an alternative concept – playing as children striving for survival during the events of E-Day and the subsequent conflicts. Bleszinski described this hypothetical experience as absolutely terrifying, grueling, and positioned the players in a state of vulnerability rather than assuming the role of battle-hardened Cog soldiers.

The proposal by Bleszinski, although unconventional, garners attention and invites speculation among fans. The question then arises: would players be interested in such a game, or should the Gears series stick to its core formula of giant soldiers equipped with massive chainsaw weapons?

While Bleszinski’s departure from the gaming industry may raise doubts about his involvement in any future Gears projects, his recent comment on Twitter seems to hint at his continued passion for the franchise. Although the tweet does not provide any concrete details, it suggests that Bleszinski is still connected to the Gears community and holds it in high regard.

Fans eagerly await any official announcements regarding the future of the Gears of War franchise and whether Bleszinski’s consulting role will materialize. As the video game industry continues to evolve, exploring new ideas and pushing boundaries may offer fans a fresh perspective on this beloved series.

Share this: Facebook

X

