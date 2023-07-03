GeForce GTX 1650 Continues to Lead in Steam’s June Hardware Survey, with GeForce RTX 3060 Making Strides

June’s Steam Game Platform Player Hardware Survey Reveals Steady Trends

The latest player hardware survey results for June on the Steam game platform have been released, and they indicate minimal changes compared to the previous month. The Steam game platform regularly conducts statistics on the hardware used by its players, with graphics card data being the most frequently referenced information by AMD, Intel, and NVIDIA.

In the rankings for June, the GeForce GTX 1650 continues to hold the top spot with a leading share of 5.50%. However, the GeForce RTX 3060 has made significant progress, securing the second position and surpassing the GeForce RTX 1060 by 4.60% and the GeForce RTX 1060 by 4.45%. In the top 30 graphics card rankings on the Steam game platform, Intel’s Iris Xe Graphics and UHD make up 3.09% of the share, while AMD’s Radeon Graphics and Radeon RX 580 account for 2.95%.

When including the GeForce RTX 40 series for desktops and notebooks, the overall proportion increases to 2.82%. The GeForce RTX 4090 stands out with a share of 0.54%, the highest among the listed graphics cards. However, the AMD Radeon RX 7000 series did not make an appearance in the rankings.

The proportions of AMD, Intel, and NVIDIA on the Steam game platform are 15.04%, 8.66%, and 76.05%, respectively. It is worth noting that a significant majority, 90.18%, of the GPUs on the platform support DirectX 12.

Moving on to processors, the survey reveals that 6-core processors are the most popular, accounting for 32.43% of the entire platform. This is followed by 4-core and 8-core processors, making up 25.92% and 21.17% respectively. Intel dominates with a 67.94% market share, while AMD holds a 32.03% share. However, AMD experienced a slight decline of 0.43% in user usage compared to the previous month.

In terms of memory configurations, 16GB is the most commonly used, comprising 50.55% of the surveyed players. This is followed by 32GB and 8GB, with proportions of 17.61% and 17.54% respectively.

When it comes to screen resolutions, 1920 x 1080 remains the most popular choice, accounting for 62% of players. The next two most common resolutions are 2560 x 1440 and 1366 x 768, totaling 18.17% of players. Notably, 4K resolution (3840 x 2160) players make up 3.04% of the playerbase, marking a 0.35% increase.

Lastly, the survey highlights that a vast majority, 96.77%, of players on the Steam game platform use the Windows operating system. Of these, Windows 10 holds the majority share at 59.43%, followed by Windows 11 at 35.75%.

Overall, the June hardware survey results for the Steam game platform demonstrate stability in the player preferences and usage trends. While there are some shifts in rankings and slight changes in usage percentages, the overall landscape remains relatively consistent.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

