The release date of GeForce RTX 4060 has been confirmed by NVIDIA. Players who are interested in buying it will definitely wonder whether the actual performance of this product is really the same as the official test data previously announced. Earlier, the first performance test results finally appeared, but It is a little different from what the official said, only 7%~12% faster than the previous generation.

Image source: Wccftech

GeForce RTX 4060’s first performance test results have appeared on Geekbench

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 will replace GeForce RTX 3060, which means that this card will definitely become one of the mainstream graphics cards in the future, so the performance has attracted the attention of many players, especially those who are still installing the previous generations of mainstream graphics cards such as RTX 2060 and GTX 1060 series. , After upgrading to the Ada architecture, many new features, such as DLSS 3, AV1, etc., are not only more efficient, but the recommended price is also lower than RTX 3060.

The following two are the first Geekbench 6 scores of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060, which scored 99,419 points in the Vulkan API test:

For the OpenCL API part, it scored 105,630 points:

Compared with the previous generation RTX 3060, the Vulkan API of the RTX 4060 is 12% higher, and the OpenCL API is 7%, which can be regarded as 7%~12% faster. But it is a pity that this score is worse than RTX 3060 Ti, especially the OpenCL API, which is 10% lower.

Compared with the competitor AMD Radeon RX 7600, the Vulkan API of RTX 4060 is a little bit ahead, and the OpenCL API gap is relatively large, reaching 14%:

Of course, these two results of Geekbench 6 cannot show the final performance of the game, but they can still be used as a reference for the performance gap with the previous generation. The picture below shows the average game performance officially announced by NVIDIA. The RTX 4060 is at least 20% faster than the previous generation. If the optical tracking is turned on, the gap will be widened to 70%, which is far behind the Geekbench 6 score:

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 will go on sale on June 29th, that is, next week. Unsurprisingly, relevant evaluations will appear a few days before the sale. It will be more accurate to see the actual test at that time. The recommended price starts at NT$ 10690.

However, it is recommended to delay the purchase time. As we reported earlier, the prices of RTX 3060 and RX 6600 have dropped a lot this month. It can be seen that the current graphics card buying momentum is still very poor. It was also the same when the RTX 4060 Ti was launched in Japan. There is a store where only one person buys all day:

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 adopts AD107-400-A1 GPU, equipped with 3072 CUDA cores, the base clock is 1830MHz, the overclocking clock is 2460MHz, the L2 cache is also greatly increased to 24MB, and the TGP is 115W. The average power consumption of the game should be It is about 100W.

Source: VideoCardz

