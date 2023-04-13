The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 is available in stores now. In this article you can find out what the graphics card has to offer and what performance you can expect.

It is the first genuine mid-range model of the current generation of graphics cards. The price of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 starts at 659 euros. Also this time both a Founders Edition and many different partner cards are offered. As always, you can find a large selection at ALTERNATE!

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 is based on the Ada Lovelace architecture and offers a total of 5,888 computing units with a clock speed of up to 2.48 GHz in boost. The fast GDDR6X video memory is 12 GB and connected with 192-bit. Nvidia puts the power consumption at 200 watts, of which an average of 186 watts should be required for typical gaming performance. This allowed the power consumption to be reduced even further compared to the direct predecessor, a GeForce RTX 3070 – with a simultaneous increase in performance.

RTX 4070 RTX 4070 Ti RTX 4080 CUDA-Colors 5.888 7.680 9.728 Rate 1,92 / 2,48 GHz 2,31 / 2,61 GHz 2,21 / 2,51 GHz Storage 12 GB GDDR6X 12 GB GDDR6X 16 GB GDDR6X Interface 192-Bit 192-Bit 256-Bit power consumption 200 W 285 W 320 W

In terms of performance, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 is perfectly suited for playing smoothly in 1,440p (WQHD). Even in most modern games, more than 100 FPS should be possible with the graphics card. This is not only due to the pure computing power of the GeForce RTX 4070, but also to the practical features that it brings with it. For example DLSS 3, an AI-supported frame generation for smoother gameplay, or Nvidia Reflex for even lower latencies. Of course, chic lighting effects in the form of ray tracing should not be missing either.

Die Performance

First tests confirm the good performance of the graphics card. On average, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 is around 23 percent faster than its direct predecessor. With activated ray tracing, the advantage even increases to over 30 percent. Even current AAA titles such as Cyberpunk 2077 or Hogwarts Legacy can be played smoothly and with the highest graphic details in WQHD. Even without DLSS, more than 60 FPS are possible.

In 4K, however, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 then reaches its limits. In Hogwarts Legacy, for example, the frames sometimes fall below the 30 FPS mark with activated ray tracing. If you want to play in UHD, you have to make certain compromises – or use technical aids.

Thanks to the new upsampling technology DLSS3, the FPS can be significantly increased. Let’s stay with Hogwarts Legacy: with the help of frame generation, an average of more than 50 FPS is possible. If DLSS is then switched on in quality mode, even more than 70 FPS can be achieved. At its core, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 is an excellent graphics card for WQHD gaming. Thanks to DLSS3, it can theoretically also be used well for 4K gaming – as long as the feature is supported by the games.

The energy efficiency of the graphics card deserves a special mention. The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 is not only pleasingly frugal in desktop mode, but also works efficiently under load. The energy balance (FPS per watt) is about 10 percent better than that of a GeForce RTX 4070 Ti – and that was already considered to be particularly energy-efficient. Detailed test reports, with many other exciting data, can be found at ComputerBase or PCGH, among others.

