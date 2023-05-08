General aviation news

There is nothing in general aviation that does not exist. Flying car, high-flyer, sustainable electric bird, luxurious business jet or resuscitated veteran: Please get in and buckle up.

WIf he has the dream of being able to fly himself, there is a mandatory date in aviation every year. It is the Aero trade fair on Lake Constance. For anyone who owns a pilot’s license, it’s the aviation Mecca. Motor planes and gliders, helicopters, autogyros and business jets can be seen in Friedrichshafen. These represent the entire spectrum of general aviation, which includes everything in civil aviation except airline flying.

The fact that different extremes of the aircraft on display come together is exciting and fascinating at the same time. Many people today dream of sustainable, climate-friendly flying. But there is probably the most economical aircraft, an electric two-seater called Elektra Trainer.