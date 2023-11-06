Generalist social networks are on the decline

Listen to the audio version of the article

“Call your grandparents, they’re not forever.” The new era of social media could pass through an old telephone booth – one of the last ones present in our hyper-connected cities, a legacy of an analogue past. Because a message written on a booth in a street in the historic center of Turin managed to go around the world and on social media. It was Greg Goya, a twenty-five-year-old artist from Turin who put it down in black and white, with a high school diploma and a law degree in his pocket.

His move in the last year has been towards street art, which he himself calls fast. «In a century in which everything is fast – including our way of living and working – even my art becomes disposable and is consumed quickly. These creations of mine are destroyed by atmospheric agents, by the wear of the materials used, by the people themselves and create an immediate emotion”, says Goya.

Getting out of screens and patterns, reclaiming public spaces. After all, this is what Goya does on the streets and squares. «Social media gave me a job, allowing me to make art and break the wall of an often elitist world. My creations are created to be on social media because they follow those rules. But what I do is also a criticism because I go out into the street in a physical relationship with the public. In short, social media is a starting point and not a destination. Everything ends in the real world,” says Goya.

What if this were also the case for our digital consumption, today filtered by the miniaturized screens of smartphones in seamless navigation? That something is changing irreversibly can be seen from various signs. Meanwhile, there are the new generations of users with that Z that reinterprets contacts in a selected, targeted way, even closed in tribes that sometimes become self-referential bubbles. We move on to private posts from smaller, segmented communities, which clash with the populous feeds flooded with content created professionally by influencers. Everything seems more restricted, protected, even private. The «New Yorker» also reported it in a cover that went viral, coincidentally on social media. In the foreground there is Mona Lisa covering her face to protect herself from photos and selfies. «We need to recover a new authenticity by moving away from self-referential stages. Because deep down behind that over-photographed face there are all of us trying to escape the attention of social media”, said Anita Kunz, Canadian illustrator and author of the cover. So are social media dying? For Ian Bogost absolutely yes, as he wrote in The Atlantic. «Now that we have landed on this new shore, we can look back. Instead of facilitating the use of existing connections – largely for offline life – social software turned those connections into a latent transmission channel and suddenly billions of people saw themselves as celebrities, experts and trend-setters.” , Bogost wrote. For John Kim, co-founder and CEO of SendBird – the latest generation corporate chat adopted by more than 250 million workers – Facebook has been punished by investors for its ten-year plan to build the metaverse, while Twitter is in the demolition phase controlled by Elon Musk.

A crisis of historical social networks also captured by Derrick de Kerckhove, a world-famous sociologist who has lived in Italy for many years and is a professor of anthropology at the Milan Polytechnic for the design school. «Social media have made a very significant contribution to user protagonism, but now there is something else at stake. We are faced with a new transformation of participation: what is required today also from these technological giants that represent these platforms is greater transparency and authenticity. Today people are starting to have less trust in platforms and are trying to create their own communities. There is an atomization of social media, although they still continue to remain relevant. In some way, a redistribution of online audiences is taking place towards new dynamics of digital consumption”, says de Kerckhove. The key remains engagement, but expressed in a different way. «Participation also marks the experience of the new generations, but added to this is the attention to environmental and social issues which see a marked sensitivity among young people», specifies de Kerckhove. Thus the game could move to new virtual arenas, smaller and more aggressive. In short, the future of social media is much less social: this is the recent thesis of the “New York Times”. These are participations in numerically smaller groups, but more significant in terms of identity and involvement rate for the very young. Everything will still pass through smartphones with value-added services, but the protagonists of this new phase – the new Mark Zuckerbergs – have yet to be identified.