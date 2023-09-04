Generalist TV is in free fall but streaming is not doing well either

Listen to the audio version of the article

Streaming is the present and future of television. Now it’s official. But that’s not what we expected. First things first: for the first time in the United States, cable TV viewing has been surpassed. Furthermore, for the first time, writes Nielsen, linear TV which for us is digital terrestrial and cable TV in terms of viewers has fallen below 50%. It means that Americans spend more time on Netflix, Amazon Prime and YouTube. Researchers at the institute specializing in measuring TV, radio and newspaper audiences have been waiting for this moment for two years. Since they created Nielsen One Precisely to measure the changing tastes of audio-video consumers. As different as the US market is from the European one, those who “host” a teenager in Italy at home did not need new indices to realize that generalist TV as a collective and family ritual was rather in crisis. For at least a decade, the schedule has stopped dictating the times of our average media. Netflix, for example, despite recently reporting a significant loss of subscribers, remains a mainstay in the streaming world, occupying 8% of overall TV viewing.

The shift in viewer behavior towards streaming content is testament to the undisputed success of streaming platforms and the quality of content. Non-linear TV is convenient, see what you want when you want and where you want. The all-you-can-eat formula together with a constant and well-communicated catalog update make for a comforting experience. Too bad that all this is over. Or at least in the moment of overtaking on TV, streaming seems to have entered a crisis. We would say a crisis of sustainability and the first to notice it were their subscribers. In recent years, streaming movies and TV series has become more expensive due to regular increases decided by companies. For example, Netflix’s Premium Plan and Disney+’s Standard Plan have seen significant increases in their prices. In March 2020, Disney+ cost 69.99 euros per year. Now the standard plan costs 89.90 euros per year. Netflix in September 2015 was 9.99 euros, now it’s 11.99 euros. Apple TV+ is also expensive. It’s as if the market for streaming actors decided to switch to cash in September. What’s more, despite the price increase, high-quality content has become less frequent. With the emergence of multiple streaming platforms, content has become more fragmented, making it difficult for a single platform to offer quality content every month. For an audiovideo consumer, for a television viewer as I used to say, the TV budget is starting to become relevant. The introduction of subscriptions with lower priced advertising seems to be the solution to meet less well-off users. According to the experts, we are also facing a consolidation phase in terms of demand which could benefit new forms of TV such as that of TikTok and Twitch. The risk, however, is not a return to linear TV but to something even more disconnected.

