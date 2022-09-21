Home Technology Generation G partners with Bose – – Gamereactor
by admin
Esports organization Gen.G has announced that it has entered into a partnership with Bose, making the audio company its official audio lifestyle partner. As part of the deal, we were told in a press release that the two will work together on a range of events, including live broadcasts, original content series, giveaways, and will even see Bose become Gen.G’s NBA 2K League team Gen. Partner of G Tigers.

Sound is obviously an integral part of the game. Without it, there is no life behind the video games we play,” said Gen.G. Chief Marketing Officer Gina Chung. “We are very excited to partner with Bose to create more memories that fans won’t soon forget.

There wasn’t any word on the finances or length of the deal, but we’re told Gen.G and Bose will team up for the NBA 2K Invitational, which will give players a chance to qualify for the 2022 NBA 2K League Draft.

