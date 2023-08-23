Generative AI could create more jobs than destroy them

Listen to the audio version of the article

Everyone agrees that AI is a game changer that will revolutionize the way we live and work. If for the better or for the worse the world is divided. The catastrophists, who believe that AI can be a risk to humanity, even leading to the danger of extinction. And then the optimists, who believe that artificial intelligence is an opportunity to improve and expand our technological knowledge. Among these is Bill Gates, who in a post on his blog some time ago made clear his overall optimistic perspective, launching an appeal to developers: “Do your job safely and responsibly and everything will be fine”.

To support the optimists from today there is also a new study by the International Labor Organization (ILO), according to which generative artificial intelligence is more likely to increase jobs rather than destroy them, by automating some tasks rather than replacing them completely. According to the United Nations agency study, Generative AI and Jobs: A global analysis of the potential effects on the quantity and quality of jobs, most jobs and industrial sectors are only partially exposed to automation and it is more likely to be supplemented rather than replaced by generative Ai like GPT and Bard. Thus, the impact of this technology will likely not be job destruction, but rather potential changes in the quality of jobs, especially the intensity and autonomy of work.

Clerical jobs and the female workforce are most at risk

Clerical and administrative work was found to be the category with the greatest exposure to technology, with nearly a quarter of jobs considered highly exposed and more than half of jobs with medium-level exposure, according to the report. In other occupational groups – including managers, professionals and technicians – only a small fraction of the jobs were highly exposed.

The study also finds that the potential effects of generative AI will differ significantly for men and women, with more than double the share of female employment potentially affected by automation. This is due to the over-representation of women in office work, especially in high- and middle-income countries. And she adds that if office jobs have traditionally been an important source of female employment as countries develop economically, one result of AI could be that some office jobs may never emerge in countries. low-income.

The work of artificial intelligence

There are also opportunities for developing countries

The study, which has a global reach, documents significant differences in the effects on countries at different levels of development, related to current economic structures and existing technological gaps. It turns out that 5.5% of total employment in high-income countries is potentially exposed to the automation effects of technology, while in low-income countries the risk of automation affects only about 0.4% of employment. On the other hand, the potential for growth is nearly equal across countries, suggesting that with the right policies in place, this new wave of technological transformation could deliver major benefits for developing countries.

The call for responsible development

Just as Bill Gates made an appeal to developers, the ILO study also concludes with a reflection and an appeal to politics. “The socio-economic impacts of Generative AI will largely depend on how its deployment is managed, arguing the need to design policies that will be key to managing the transition and support an orderly and just transition. Without adequate policies there is a risk that only some of the developed countries will be able to reap the benefits of the transition, while the costs for workers interested in the change could be dramatic. Therefore, for policy makers, our study should not be read as a reassuring voice, but rather as a call to leverage politics to address the technological changes ahead.”

