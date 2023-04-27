Home » Generative AI in all Meta products, including Whatsapp
Generative AI in all Meta products, including Whatsapp

In the same conference call where the growth of time spent by users on Instagram was announced, Mark Zuckerberg he explained that his company sees “an opportunity to introduce artificial intelligence agents to billions of people” through its products.

The young CEO’s comment is rather vague, but Zuckerberg has nevertheless provided some guidelines that suggest the aspects on which the company’s AI strategy will focus.

We are exploring chat experiences in Whatsapp and Messenger, visual creation tools for Facebook and Instagram posts but also advertising and video and multimodal experiencesZuckerberg continued, according to which these tools will be invaluable to all users, both individuals and companies as well as creators. “For example, I expect a lot of interest in AI agents related to business messaging and customer support as it becomes availableZuckerberg said.

It is undeniable therefore that also Meta plans to jump on the generative AI bandwagon, also in light of the unprecedented success achieved by OpenAi’s ChatGPT which made the technology the trend of the year and probably also of the next ones.

Zuckerberg stated that “generative AI will touch all our products” and hinted that such technology could speed up some activities such as Whatsapp customer support. Meanwhile, news broke today that Russia has also launched its ChatGPT.

