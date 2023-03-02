Listen to the audio version of the article

No more just text, questions or answers. And it was a moment. Google researchers have created an artificial intelligence that can generate minutes of music from text prompts. It seems that it can even transform a whistled or hummed melody into other instruments, as DALL-E does with images. The model is called MusicLM and those who have tried it, such as Techcrunch journalists, say it’s impressive.

We don’t struggle to believe him. If we wanted to tell it as if it were a novel, we could say that ChatGpt has changed, evolved, gone beyond text and is now ready to become omniscient. In reality, generative AI was born and will live agnostic. Indeed, it is multimedia inside but it is not multitasking like human beings. In the sense that for now he knows how to do one thing well at a time. This is why even before ChatGpt became the phenomenon we know, new forms of AI had already appeared that specialized in becoming the best in their field. Here are some examples.

Let’s start again from the texts, from the words to be even more explicit. Writesonic or Copy.ai are two online solutions that use AI to create texts. We tried Copy.ai which leans on GPT-3 the older version of ChaGpt and is both online and paid. How does it work? First choose the social network or platform you want to produce text for (there are all of them), then the tone (friendly, witty, etc.) and the topic. Of course you have to tell him something about the subject that you then want to decline. You must, that is, describe your product or site or project. In a nutshell without going too far. If it’s already done, you can simply put what you’ve already written and he’ll think about turning it into an ebook, press release, newsletter, etc. The result is surprising but invents to the fullest. Luckily an editor is provided to correct. To save time and effort with Power Point we relied on Chatbgc (www.chatba.com/) which is the most talked about presentation tool of the moment. Developed by Stanford AI PhD students Silas Alberti and Joseph Semrai, ChatBCG implements the Bi-modal Conditional Generation (BCG-3) model. How does it work? You can add an argument or prompt and let the chatbot do its “magic”. In less than a minute you get your presentation. The software pulls themes, layouts, images, infographics, outlines, headers, and bullets from the web. Also make bold keywords. You can also export slides in Pptx and Ptf formats. The site reads that more features such as conversational editing, data-driven graphs and using your blog content will be added soon. How did the presentation come? generic. You have the feeling of phrases copied left and right. But the more specific the prompt, the more accurate the result. Moreover, it must be admitted that it is not only AI that “takes” its cue from the web.

Moving on to videos, perhaps the most imaginative are Reals and Synthesia which allow you to create a video presentation with a speaker, simply starting from a text. The AI ​​animates the chosen character in lip sync. More interesting is Lumen5: he doesn’t understand Italian but is useful for creating shorts on Youtube. You can do it directly from blogs, articles or texts. He reads them and transforms them directly into video. The good thing he has is that he is fast. And you don’t have to think about anything. And Magisto is a tool suitable for those who don’t want to waste time with editing. Just upload a video, choose an editing style and a soundtrack and the algorithm will do the rest.

On the audio side, if you want to generate a voice there is Play.ht: it’s in English, you can find the clone of Jfk and Elon Musk’s voices. How does it work? First decide if it’s for a podcast or an audiobook or your site. You get a seven day free trial and then it’s $200 a month. Convert text to audio format (wave and mp3). As? In the United States, a podcaster did an interview bringing Steve Jobs back to life. It all seemed real.