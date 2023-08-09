Generative AI is starting to conquer companies, but beware of the fashion effect

Listen to the audio version of the article

Generative AI is spreading in companies, in the world: confirmation came in the latest McKinsey global annual survey published in August.

Less than a year after these tools debuted, a third of companies say they have already adopted them.

The survey is of 1,683 managers, representative of all geographies, functions and industries of the world.

Thus it is widely believed that “gen AI” will have a major impact in our societies. The bad news is that companies seem to be victims of a fad effect: many of them adopt unconsciously. Very few of them, for example, according to the survey, are preparing to face the risks of this revolution.

And it was a bit expected, given the complexity of the theme. But there is also good news, not at all obvious: the companies that are more advanced in adopting gen AI say they are doing it not so much to save money, to automate human work, as to create new services and business areas. It is an important point because, for various economists – such as the famous Daron Acemoglu, of MIT – AI will be beneficial for society and the economy precisely if it creates new businesses, while it will be dangerous if it continues to be seen above all as a pure automation.

The issue is crucial precisely in light of the rapid spread of gen AI.

Nearly a quarter of managers surveyed say they personally use gen AI tools for work.

22 percent use them regularly. This value is highest among respondents working in the technology sector and in North America.

A third of all respondents say their companies are already using generative AI on a regular basis in at least one function. The areas of marketing and sales, product and service development, and service operations, such as customer care and back-office support, are using Generative AI the most.

These are the same areas where AI in general is more widespread.

These three areas, together with software engineering, yield about 75 percent of the total annual value from gen AI use cases.

The data looks set to grow. 40 percent say their companies will increase their investment in AI overall due to advances in gen AI.

According to previous estimates by McKinsey, it will be mainly tech companies that will be impacted by gen AI, for an additional value equal to almost 9 percent of the global turnover of the sector. This is followed by knowledge-based industries such as banking (up 5 percent), pharmaceuticals and medical products (also up 5 percent), and education (up 4 percent).

Conversely, manufacturing-based industries, such as aerospace, automotive and advanced electronics, may experience less disruptive effects. A big change compared to previous technological waves, which hit the manufacturing industries the most. AI, and generative AI in particular, succeeds above all in activities related to knowledge and language; much less for the physical ones.

Against this data, it’s really bad news that, as mentioned, less than half of companies are preparing to mitigate AI risks.

Only 21 percent of those adopting it have made a policy to regulate the use of gen AI tools by employees in their work. Only 32 percent say they mitigate the problem of inaccuracies created by AI; only 38 percent intervene on cybersecurity risks. “Overall, as we have seen in previous years, the majority of respondents say their organizations are not addressing AI-related risks,” the research reads.

Another chapter of risks and impacts of generative AI is that of work.

Firms that are further along in adoption expect workforce cuts in certain areas and the need for major worker retraining efforts.

However, it has become easier to hire AI talent compared to last year, perhaps due to the many layoffs made by tech companies, according to McKinsey.

More mature AI companies are in a class of their own to study carefully, reports McKinsey.

They are the ones that attribute at least 20 percent of EBIT to the use of AI and invest much more than the average in it.

The data stands out, as we said, that the more mature companies are less oriented towards cost reduction, which is instead a priority in the others.

They use gen AI in multiple business functions, especially in product and service development and risk and supply chain management. For example, for uses such as optimizing the product development cycle, adding new features to existing products, and creating new AI-powered products. These companies also use AI more often than others for risk modeling and for uses within human resources such as performance management and organizational design and optimizing workforce distribution.

McKinsey concludes with a warning: the AI ​​gen is good, but let’s not get too caught up in fashion and enthusiasm. In other words, let’s not forget the topic of risk mitigation, but let’s also remember that AI is interesting, even if not generative, for a company.

AI in general continues to give benefits in terms of cost reduction and new revenues to companies that adopt it, for example for data analysis to support decisions. Those who are now fascinated by generative AI should develop a well-rounded AI adoption strategy.

The point is that so far this step has not come. The trend of gen AI, McKinsey reports, has not yet significantly increased the adoption of AI in general, in 2023 compared to 2022. For researchers, the road is still long for a full take-off of AI. This data too helps us see beyond the clouded glass of generative AI marketing.