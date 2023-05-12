Generative AI, new services and Pixel devices

The novelties presented during Google I/O abound: from generative AI, PaLM 2, Maps and Search updates, Duet AI and new Pixel series devices.

The company has unveiled 15 products that are used by over half a billion people today, six of these are consistently adopted by more than two billion users. Strengthened by these numbers, the development teams pursue their mission: to organize and make information universally accessible and useful.

In a rapidly changing scenario, Artificial Intelligence drives the evolution of Google products: “We are at an inflection point and we have the opportunity to make Artificial Intelligence even more useful for everyone”.

But how?

Improving people’s knowledge and learning and deepening their understanding of the world. Stimulating creativity and productivity, so that people can express themselves and get things done. Enabling developers and businesses to create their own cutting-edge products and services. And finally, by developing and implementing AI responsibly so that everyone benefits equally.

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google, illustrated the innovations present in everyday apps, starting with Gmail. In 2017 “Quick Answer” was released, short answers that can be selected simply with a click. Then came SmartWrite, which offers suggestions on what to write as you type. Smart Writing has led to more advanced, AI-enabled typing capabilities that have been used in Workspace 180 billion times in the past year alone. And now, thanks to a much more powerful generative model, we take it one step further with “Help me write” in Gmail.

Simply type in the suggestion of what you want – an email asking for a full refund – click ‘create’ and a complete draft will appear. As you can see, it already includes the flight details from the previous email as well. The message is very close to a sendable version, but you may want to refine it further as a more elaborate message could improve your chances of getting a refund. “Help me write” will start rolling out with Workspace updates, and just like with Smart Write, you’ll see it improve over time.

Immersive View for routes in Maps

Since the early days of Street View, AI has combined billions of panoramic images so people can explore the world from their device.

At I/O last year, we introduced Immersive View, which uses AI to create a highly faithful representation of a location so you can experience it before you visit.

Now, we’re using the same technology to do what Google Maps does best: help you get where you want to go. Google Maps provides 20 billion km of directions every day – that’s a lot of travel. Imagine if you could view your entire trip before you set off: with Immersive View for Routes now it is possible, whether you want to walk, cycle or drive.

Magic Editor in Foto

Another AI-enhanced product is Google Photos. Every month, 1.7 billion images are edited in Google Photos, and AI improvements give us more powerful ways to do it.

For example, Magic Eraser, first launched on Pixel, uses AI-enabled computational photography to remove unwanted elements. And later this year, thanks to a combination of semantic understanding and generative AI, it will be possible to do even more with a new experience called Magic Editor.

PaLM 2 + Gemini

The ability to make AI useful for everyone relies on the continued advancement of basic models. PaLM 2 is based on our basic research and our latest infrastructure. It is highly capable of performing a wide range of tasks and easy to implement. Today we announce more than 25 PaLM 2-based products and features.

PaLM 2 models offer fundamental capabilities in a wide range of sizes: Gecko, Otter, Bison e Unicorn. Gecko is light enough to run on mobile devices: fast enough to enable excellent interactive applications on the device even when offline. PaLM 2 models are stronger in logic and reasoning due to extensive training in scientific and mathematical topics. In addition, they are trained on multilingual texts (over 100 languages), so they understand and generate nuanced results.

Thanks to powerful coding skills, PaLM 2 can also help developers collaborate across countries. Let’s see an example. Let’s say you’re working with a colleague in Seoul and you’re debugging your code. You can ask to fix a bug and help your colleague by adding Korean comments to the code. The program first recognizes that the code is recursive, then suggests a fix, explains the reasoning behind the fix, and adds comments in Korean as required.

We recently brought these two teams together into one unit, Google DeepMind. Using Google’s computational resources, they are focusing on building more efficient systems, in a secure and responsible way.

This includes our next generation base model, Gemini, which is still in training. Gemini was built from the ground up to be multi-modal, highly efficient in tool and API integrations, and built to enable future innovations, such as memory and scheduling. While it’s still early days, we’re already seeing impressive multi-mode capabilities not found in previous models.

Responsibility of artificial intelligence

Two important approaches are the watermarking and metadata. Watermarking embeds information directly into the content, so it persists even after a minor image edit. We are building our future templates to include watermarking from the start.

Metadata allows content creators to attach additional context to the original files, providing more information each time an image is encountered. We will make sure that each of our AI-generated images has such metadata. Learn more about our bold and responsible approach.

Updates to Bard and Workspace

One of the most interesting opportunities is to make our models available to people, so that they can interact with them directly.

This is the opportunity we have with Bard, our conversational AI experiment. We are rapidly evolving Bard, which now supports a broad range of programming skills and has become much smarter at reasoning and math-like requests. Also, from today it runs completely on PaLM 2. Learn more about the latest Bard updates.

Labs e Search Generative Experience

As AI continues to improve rapidly, we are committed to bringing useful features to people. Starting today, we’re offering you a new way to preview experiences in Workspace and other products. Is called Labs. I said new, but Google actually has a long history of using the Labs as a way to enable early access and get feedback, and you can start signing up today (in the US).

In addition to the features of Workspace that you just saw, one of the first experiences you’ll be able to test in Labs is about our core product, Google Search. The reason we started investing heavily in AI many years ago is that we saw an opportunity to improve Search. And thanks to the progress of these years, we have made it more and more useful and intuitive.

Improvements in language understanding allow us to ask questions more naturally and reach the most relevant content on the web. Advances in computer vision have introduced new ways of visual search. Now, even if you don’t have the words to describe what you’re looking for, you can search everything you see with Google Lens. In fact, Lens is used for more than 12 billion visual searches every month, a number that has quadrupled in just two years. Lens, combined with the multimodalityled to Multi-Search, which allows you to search using both an image and text.

Research with generative AI

AI is not only a powerful enabler, but also a major platform shift. Every business and organization is thinking about how to drive transformation, which is why we are committed to making it easy and scalable for others to innovate with AI.

This means providing the most advanced computing infrastructure, including the most modern TPU e GPU, and broaden your access to Google’s latest core models that have been rigorously tested in our products. We’re also working to provide powerful tools so customers can train, refine, and run their own models, with enterprise-grade security, protection, and privacy. Learn more from Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian.

New Pixel devices

Google introduces Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold, and Pixel Tablet for a complete ecosystem of AI-powered devices designed by Google. Pixel 7a is available for purchase starting today, while pre-orders are open for Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet.

Many must-have features are available for the first time on an A-Series smartphone: face unlock, 8GByte of RAM, a 90Hz display and wireless charging. Pixel 7a delivers the authentic Pixel experience, a starting from 509 euros.

Pixel 7a has the same familiar design as Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, with the iconic Pixel Camera Bar and smooth, elegant surfaces. You can choose from four colors to suit your style: charcoal gray, ice white, sky blue and coral. We are also about to launch the light blue Pixel Buds A-Series.

Pixel 7a includes all the AI-powered Call Assist features of Pixel that make Pixel the best phone for phone calls:

Transcribe call allows you to view menu options and reach the right department faster when calling a business. Call Filter lets you know who is calling you and why before you answer. Wait for me waits on the line for you and notifies you as soon as the other party is available. Clear Call optimizes the voice of the person you’re talking to and reduces background noise. Wait Times estimates the wait time when you call a task.

A completely updated camera system

Ranked as the best smartphone camera in this price range, the Pixel 7a’s camera system has been completely updated. The new main camera of the smartphone is equipped with a sensor 72% larger than Pixel 6a. In addition, it has a brand new 13 Mpixel ultrawide lens, which allows you to photograph wider scenes. You can make 4K videos.

The long exposure feature allows you to capture images in difficult lighting conditions. Thanks to Tensor G2, Pixel 7a includes High Definition Zoom up to 8x, which guarantees sharp and high quality images.