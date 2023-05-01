Recently, the Computer King Ada team also discovered the sidebar function of Bing Chat + Edge browser, which is actually quite useful for compiling PDF file information. It is recommended that you try it out, and this article will also briefly demonstrate the method of use. Continue reading Generative AI Tips: Let Bing help you read PDF files, and use Edge to get the (teaching) report content.





Generative AI Tips: Let Bing read PDF files for you, and you can do it with Edge (teaching)

Seeing the debut of OpenAI GPT-4, which can attach files for AI interpretation, you don’t have to wait for the free version to be released. Because Bing Chat with GPT-4 and Microsoft’s search engine Prometheus model has been used early on, as long as you use it with the Edge browser sidebar function, you can unlock more advanced usage methods!

Recently, the Computer King Ada team also discovered the sidebar function of Bing Chat + Edge browser, which is actually quite useful for compiling PDF file information. It is recommended that you try it out, and we will briefly demonstrate how to use it below.

I believe that including students and work occasions, once encountering long PDF files, such as patents or papers, etc., it will make people feel dizzy. I always feel that even if I read it carefully, it is still very likely that I will not be able to accurately summarize the key points. At this time, I feel that it would be great if AI can help. But for now, the free version of ChatGPT does not allow you to directly upload files for interpretation; although there is no way to use Plug-in / Add-on, but on the one hand, it is troublesome to install it separately, and in addition, I am a little worried that it will not work. There will be problems with malware and such.

If you have similar problems, then I recommend that you try to use the sidebar of the Edge browser to invite the artificial intelligence of Bing Chat, and let it turn into your best assistant to help interpret PDF files.

Bing Chat can only be used for simple chat search on the pure web version. But you just need to go to the upper right corner of the Edge browser,Press the big blue “b”If you do this, you can summon Bing AI to help you process information about the currently open web page.

In our usage scenario here, you only need to open the PDF in the Edge browser – whether it is a PDF on the Internet or directly on the local computer with Edge. Then you can use colloquial commands such as “collect the content of the page” and “what is this page talking about” to confirm that Bing Chat can indeed read the content in the file. Then you can ask for information.

The reason why this tip recommends that you first confirm that Bing can read the content of the file is mainly because the current Edge is equipped with the Bing Chat sidebar function, and there is still a high probability that the content of the PDF file on the screen cannot be read; without first passing this Bing may also respond to you directly with the information found in the web search first if you confirm the method.

However, as long as you confirm that you can read the file, it is basically like a basic collection or a list of key points, or in-depth inquiries about the details, etc., you can almost easily ask Bing to help you! Isn’t it amazing, give it a try.

