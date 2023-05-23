Generative Fill, the Firefly-based generative AI tool, arrives in Photoshop

Adobe has unveiled a new artificial intelligence feature for Photoshop, his well-known photo editing software: it’s called Generative Fill (in Italian it could be something like Generative Filling), is based on Firefly, Adobe’s generative AIand that’s what you call a co-pilot.

As explained, the idea is to simplify i workflows of creators and designersplacing them side by side without replacing them and “offering a new way of working” that allows you to easily add, extend or remove content from the images “in a non-destructive way”, in a few seconds and using simple text indications.

Generative Fill, built into Photoshop beta, is the first Adobe Creative Cloud application to heavily rely on Firefly in view of a subsequent use also in the Document and Experience Cloud and in Adobe Express.

The company recalled that Firefly debuted 6 weeks ago with an initial focus on image generation and text effects, with users having created over 100 million pieces of content to date. The AI ​​has been trained on hundreds of millions of Adobe Stock images, openly licensed content, and other public domain content with no copyright restrictions; this should prevent the generation of content based on the intellectual property of other people or brands, which it is a very delicate topic when it comes to generative AI.

From what we understand, Firefily was designed to generate secure images (i.e. that do not violate rights) for commercial use; in addition, companies will be able to extend their capabilities by using their material to create content that includes images in line with their language and style.

Technically, Generative Fill “automatically adjusts to the perspective, lighting and style of the images” for allow you to get “amazing results in seconds”even “reducing the most boring activities”.

