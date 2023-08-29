Generative intelligence, data and development. Here’s what’s new in Google Cloud

Listen to the audio version of the article

On the occasion of Next 2023, Google Cloud dispensed announcements in truly large quantities, touching on all the components (infrastructure, security, application development) that combine to form its large ecosystem of solutions in the cloud. During the event, the first in attendance since 2019, the Mountain View giant reiterated once again, if ever there was a need, that generative artificial intelligence is the “new” engine of innovation that changes models operational and collaboration of the people who work. Thomas Kurian, the CEO of Google Cloud, pointed out for his part how the last twelve months have been very positive for the division he leads, with annual revenues reaching 32 billion dollars. As if to say: AI that exploits large format language models is the enabling factor but the backbone – with data – on which to base the process is the cloud, or rather a new way of making the cloud (as Google says) of digital transformation of any organization and any sector. The feeling of some analysts present at the San Francisco event is that, thanks to the new batch of announcements, Google has gained positions in the development of Gen AI compared to Amazon Web Services and Microsoft, exploiting the ability to build their own tools at home. The Californian company, as observed by Constellation Research analyst Doug Henschen, initially had to chase Microsoft and the great “hype” gained by Redomond at the beginning of the year with the close alliance with OpenAI but thanks to its wealth of resources and expertise in the field of artificial intelligence to draw on has recovered ground and today, among the three big global cloud providers, it is the one with the greatest depth and breadth of offer in terms of generative AI”.

The most important news

Putting the most advanced tools in the hands of companies, government bodies and professionals to take advantage of Gen AI and cloud technologies is therefore the mantra that inspires Google today and at Next ’23 the main announcements consistently go in this direction. It starts from the infrastructure optimized for training and managing artificial intelligence models, which will be distributed to forty Cloud regions around the world and from there implemented in the data centers (and Edge systems) of client companies. The new features of the Vertex AI platform are a further step forward in the availability of tools for developers to create AI-based conversational applications customized with company data. And then Duet AI, the algorithm-powered collaboration tool deeply integrated into Google Workspace (and Google Cloud) that works as a multitasking helper for writing texts and managing spreadsheets, performing functions from project manager, note-taker for meetings and creative visual designer: it is now officially available to the general public while the version for Google Cloud will be released later this year with the prerogative to assist developers and business people as coder, database expert, data analyst and cybersecurity consultant.

The new horizons of collaboration

The baptism of Duet AI dates back to last May, on the occasion of the Google I/O Conference, and the message that arrived there was already very clear: thanks to artificial intelligence, a new era of collaboration opens up and the suite that goes to obviously welcoming the functions of the new generation algorithms is Workspace, the productivity suite that Mountain View managers recall is the most widespread in the world, with over three billion active users and more than 10 million paying subscribers. Over a million testers have worked on Duet AI in recent months to verify its ability to support writing on Gmail and Google Docs, the quality of the original images created in Google Slides and the level of creativity achieved by transforming ideas into actions and data in insights with Google Sheets. The new improvements announced in these hours concern Meet and Google Chat. In the first case, Duet AI will take notes during video calls, send meeting summaries and automatically translate captions into 18 different languages; in the second it will be possible to chat directly with the artificial intelligence to ask questions about the contents, obtain a summary of the documents shared in Drive and Gmail in a given time space (for example the financial results of a quarter) and recover missed conversations. The summary of the added value that a tool of this kind brings, not surprisingly highlighted in one of the blog posts that accompanied the event, is as follows: with Duet AI, artificial intelligence becomes an add-on for work in team in the form of collaborative support in real time, with the guarantee (for individuals and organizations) of full control of their data.

The benefit for the single user?

It can easily be imagined by thinking of a typical office situation: a last minute request, which normally would have required several hours of work, can be completed quickly because it will be the task of the algorithms to generate a summary from relevant sources and documents and automatically create a presentation to take to a meeting or send to your boss. Science fiction? Absolutely not. And that’s just the first step. The Workspace ecosystem will gradually be populated with third-party apps (Typeface and Jasper are two of the companies already involved) to further expand the suite’s functionality. And responsibly, they assure from Google.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

