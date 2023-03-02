From 13 to 18 May, this spectacular MTB tour divided into 6 stages will lead the participants through the pristine heart of Sardinia, from the “Supramontes” karst plateaus to the Gennargentu mountain massif. Press release.

Gennargentu and Supramontes, the mountain bike tour in the wild heart of Sardinia

Il Gennargentu is the mountain massif with the highest peak in Sardinia, which reaches almost 2,000 m above sea level, i Supramontes they are karst plateaus that surround it to the east, up to the sea of ​​the enchanting Gulf of Orosei. Connecting the Ogliastra dei Tacchi are the rock formations that inspired the historic designer of Tex, Aurelio “Galep” Galeppini, who spent his youth on the island. It is on the paths of these territories that the mountain bike tour will unfold Gennargentu from Supramontes from Saturday 13 May to Thursday 18 May 2023, with overnight stays in characteristic farmhouses and comfortable hotels, where you can rest in the evening after days that promise to be full of discoveries and emotions.

The formula is innovative, with all six stages of the tour being annular, i.e. you leave and return to the same farmhouses/hotels, in each of which you stay two days, making the transfer from one hotel to another by your own means every two days, before the start of the stage.

To the majestic mountains of Fonni, the highest municipality in Sardinia, to the impervious Supramonte of Orgosolo and to the fascinating coast of Baunei, crossed by trekking Wild Blue, this tour adds two stops in the territory of Ulassai, a town known for its climbing walls and for the artist Maria Lai, who brought it to international prominence in 1981 with the event bind to the mountain, considered the world‘s first work of relational art.

All the stages, even if they contain fractions of asphalt and dirt, are quite technical and good driving skills on bumpy roads are required. There are sections at the limits of pedalability even on the flat, sometimes it will be necessary to push on foot but the sections of the bike on the shoulder are limited to a few rock stairways for a few tens of meters. No problem for those with an electric mountain bike: on rocky sections where it is necessary to lift it, the whole group collaborates in overcoming obstacles. “In such rugged territories – reads one of the web pages of the tour – the participants are concerned with the general interest, leaving aside their own ego and feeling part of a we». Furthermore, each agritourism establishment and each stage hotel is equipped with a room with electrical sockets for recharging the bikes, without having to remove the batteries and take them to the room.

Organized by Sardinia Biking, known for the organization of TranSardinia and Sardinia Divide, the tour is guided but participants who wish can have the GPS track and waypoints a few days before departure. Participation is also possible only on some stages and for those who register by March the fee is reduced. For those arriving from Italy and abroad, the organization makes use of the assistance of a tour operator who offers the most suitable travel solutions for each participant.

Info

– www.sardiniabiking.com/tour-gs

– [email protected]

– Tel. 349.006.21.69 – 339.406.92.14

– Website Sardinia Biking